May 10, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 3 months ago

Preview: Angels at Athletics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Oakland Athletics quickly have developed a flair for the dramatic, posting three consecutive walk-off victories. Oakland looks to avoid the need for a fourth straight when it hosts the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series.

The Athletics posted walk-off wins over Detroit on Saturday and Sunday before edging the Angels 3-2 on Jed Lowrie's two-out solo home run in the 11th inning of the series opener. Lowrie, who also went deep in the fourth frame for his third career multi-homer performance, gave Oakland three straight walk-off victories for the first time since June 1-3, 2004. The loss was the fifth in six games for the Angels, who were without superstar Mike Trout for a third straight contest due to tightness in his left hamstring. The American League Player of the Month for April, Trout is in the midst of a 17-game hitting streak and hopes to have the chance to extend it soon as a precautionary MRI exam came back clean on Monday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Alex Meyer (0-1, 9.39 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (3-3, 4.64)

Meyer is hoping his third start of the season is nothing like his second, which saw him surrender six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings in a loss at Seattle on Thursday. The 27-year-old native of Indiana has yet to last more than four frames, as he worked only 3 2/3 innings in his season debut against Toronto. Meyer has yet to defeat Oakland in his brief career, going 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in two starts.

Cotton is coming off a victory at Minnesota on Thursday in which he allowed three runs - two earned - and three hits over six innings. It was a solid bounce-back effort by the 25-year-old from the Virgin Islands, who was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 frames at Houston on April 28. Cotton has made two career starts against Oakland, going 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons exited Monday's contest with contusions on his left hand and right thumb after being hit by a pitch and is day-to-day.

2. Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso was named the American League Player of the Week after going 9-for-22 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in six games.

3. Los Angeles OF Ben Revere posted his third multi-hit performance - and first three-hit effort - of the season on Monday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 3

