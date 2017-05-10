Preview: Angels at Athletics

Albert Pujols has reached base safely in each of his eight games this month, recording at least one hit in seven of them. The slugger hopes to extend his streak and move closer to 600 career home runs when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon for the rubber match of their three-game series.

Pujols belted his 596th shot in Tuesday's 7-3 victory, putting him only four swings away from becoming the ninth player in major-league history to reach the milestone. Los Angeles star Mike Trout missed his fourth straight contest Tuesday due to a tight left hamstring but took batting practice prior to the game and hopes to participate in running exercises on Wednesday. Oakland had its streak of three consecutive walk-off victories come to an end as it fell to 3-6 against the Angels this season. Yonder Alonso continues to assault opposing pitchers, as he recorded his second two-homer performance in four games on Tuesday and has registered seven blasts and 13 RBIs in eight contests this month.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (2-4, 4.46 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (4-2, 2.34)

Chavez has worked at least six innings in each of his last three starts but has recorded just one victory in that span. The 33-year-old Californian allowed three runs in a season-high 6 1/3 frames against Houston on Friday but did not factor in the decision. Chavez, who pitched for Oakland from 2012-15, never has started against his former team but is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in seven relief appearances.

Triggs won his first three starts of the season but has lost two of his last three, surrendering at least five runs in each defeat - both of which came at home. The 28-year-old did not allow an earned run in any of his four victories, including a triumph over Los Angeles in his season debut on April 6 in which he gave up an unearned run over 5 2/3 innings. Triggs faced the Angels twice last year, posting a 1.69 ERA without recording a decision in one start and one relief appearance.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics are expected to activate C Josh Phegley from the concussion list on Thursday.

2. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons was in the starting lineup Tuesday after exiting the series opener with contusions on his right hand and left thumb.

3. Oakland recalled Mark Canha from Triple-A Nashville and designated fellow OF Jaff Decker for assignment.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 4