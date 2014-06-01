Athletics 6, Angels 3: Jed Lowrie hit a solo home run and finished with two RBIs while Sonny Gray remained unbeaten since April 23 as Oakland completed a three-game home sweep of Los Angeles.

Alberto Callaspo and Eric Sogard each tallied three hits while Josh Donaldson drove a pair with a third-inning single for the Athletics, who outscored the Angels 26-11 during the series and won each contest by at least three runs. Gray (6-1) yielded three runs and scattered seven hits over 6 2/3 innings to run his unbeaten streak to seven starts while Sean Doolittle struck out the side in the ninth for fifth save.

Jered Weaver (6-4) was charged with season highs in runs (six, five of which were earned) and hits (11) to suffer only his second defeat over his last 10 outings. Erick Aybar drove in two and Albert Pujols added a sacrifice fly for the Angels, who have dropped five of their six meetings against Oakland this season.

After going down in order over each of the first two innings, the Athletics tagged Weaver for four runs in the third when Callaspo and Sogard singled ahead of Coco Crisp, who doubled into the gap in right-center to open the scoring. Donaldson followed a walked to John Jaso with a two-run single to left and Lowrie capped the frame with a two-out RBI single to right.

Aybar and Pujols delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies in the fifth to halve the deficit, but Lowrie countered in the bottom half with only his second homer in the last 37 games while Craig Gentry singled and scored in the sixth on a throwing error by Angels’ second baseman Howie Kendrick. Aybar got the run back on a double in the seventh to close the book on Gray, but the Angels could pull no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Weaver was 8-1 with a 0.87 ERA in his previous 11 starts against Oakland. … The Athletics have swept a major league-best six series. … Angels CF Mike Trout, who was a late scratch Saturday due to upper back stiffness, missed his second straight game.