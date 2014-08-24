Athletics 2, Angels 1: Coco Crisp scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth as Oakland edged visiting Los Angeles to move into a tie for first place.

Sam Fuld added an RBI single for the Athletics, who have taken the first two of the three-game set to erase a two-game deficit in the American League West. Joe Smith (5-2) came on in the eighth for the Angels and allowed a leadoff single to Crisp, who moved up on a bunt and a groundout before racing home on the wild pitch.

Luke Gregerson (3-2) earned the win in relief and Sean Doolittle worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his 20th save. Erick Aybar had two hits and an RBI for Los Angeles, which won four straight before arriving in Oakland.

The Athletics struck first when Jonny Gomes and Alberto Callaspo each sandwiched a single around a lineout. Fuld followed with a single to center to plate Gomes and give Oakland a 1-0 cushion.

Athletics starter Jon Lester breezed through much of the game and had retired 10 straight before running into trouble in the seventh inning when Howie Kendrick sent a one-out double to right. Aybar followed and sent an RBI single into center to plate the tying run as Lester was charged with one run and five hits while striking out seven in as many innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angels starter C.J. Wilson was reached for one run on five hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. … Gordon Beckham made his debut for Los Angeles after being acquired from Chicago and went 0-for-3 while playing third base for the first time since 2009. … The Athletics nearly took a 2-0 lead in the sixth but Josh Donaldson was thrown out at the plate in a play that was upheld with review.