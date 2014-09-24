FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angels 5, Athletics 4
September 24, 2014 / 11:28 PM / 3 years ago

Angels 5, Athletics 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Angels 5, Athletics 4: Howie Kendrick drove in three runs as visiting Los Angeles knocked off Oakland.

Albert Pujols also had an RBI and Hector Santiago (6-9) gave up three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Huston Street sailed through the ninth to record his 41th save as the Angels remain 2 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the best record in the American League.

Athletics left-hander Jon Lester (16-11) allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in seven innings. Oakland dropped into the ALs second wild-card spot, a half-game behind Kansas City and 2 1/2 games ahead of Seattle.

Kendrick delivered a run-scoring single to center in the first inning and added a two-run double down the right-field line in the third to make it 3-0. Pujols hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 4-0 and a throwing error by Oakland third baseman Josh Donaldson in the seventh allowed the Angels to tack on another run.

The Athletics got back in the game with a four-run seventh. Josh Reddick doubled home two, Nick Punto lined an RBI triple into the right-center field gap and Coco Crisp laced an RBI single to left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angels CF Mike Trout (stomach illness) was pinch-hit for in the fifth inning. ¦ Reddick is 5-for-8 over the last two games and 9-for-16 over his past six contests. ¦ Los Angeles LF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) continues to be sidelined and the club is hoping he can serve as the designated hitter in the opening round of the playoffs.

