Athletics 4, Angels 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Jesse Hahn gave up one run in 7 2/3 innings and the Oakland A’s defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Saturday at O.co Coliseum.

Hahn (5-5) allowed four hits, struck out four and walked four to improve to 4-1 in his past six starts.

Designated hitter Stephen Vogt went 3-for-3 with an RBI and one of Oakland’s five doubles. Shortstop Marcus Semien, right fielder Josh Reddick, third baseman Brett Lawrie and catcher Josh Phegley each had a double.

A’s closer Kyle Clippard got the final four outs for his 11th save of the season.

Angels right-hander Jared Weaver (4-8) lost his fourth straight start, matching his career high. He allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout went 1-for-2, scored a run and walked twice.

Oakland ended its two-game skid and snapped the Angels’ two-game winning streak.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Semien ripped a one-out double and Vogt doubled him home for his 51st RBI of the season.

Hahn escaped jams in the second and third when the Angels put runners on second and third base after he retired the first two batters.

In the second, Hahn struck out third baseman Kyle Kubitza swinging on a 75 mph curve to end the inning. Then in the third, Hahn retired first baseman Albert Pujols on a fly ball to center field.

The Angels pulled even in the sixth with a run against Hahn.

Trout singled softly to center with one out, Pujols walked on four pitches and shortstop Erick Aybar lined an RBI single. Hahn got second baseman Johnny Giavotella to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Oakland moved back ahead 4-1 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Vogt led off the inning with a single. After left fielder Ben Zobrist grounded into a fielder’s choice, Reddick brought him home with an opposite-field double down the left field line. Lawrie lined an RBI double to the alley in left center, making it 3-1 and knocking Weaver out of the game.

Phegley hit right-hander Cam Bedrosian’s first pitch down the left field line for a double, bringing Lawrie home. Second baseman Eric Sogard lined a single, but Angels left fielder Efren Navarro threw home to nail Phegley at the plate in a close play.

NOTES: Angels 1B Albert Pujols came into Saturday’s game with an American League-leading 20 home runs, including nine in June. “I think we’re seeing Albert the way he hit during his whole career in St. Louis, and I think it’s really exciting,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I think he’s healthy. He’s swinging the bat as well as he ever has in his life.” ... A’s backup C Josh Phegley made his 25th start of the season, but No. 1 C Stephen Vogt remained in the lineup, making his second start at designated hitter, after going 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs Friday night against the Angels. ... Angels LF Efren Navarro, who went 1-for-3 with a double on Friday when he hit leadoff for the first time this season, remained in that spot in the batting order. ... RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) will begin a rehab assignment Monday in the Arizona League and then pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Salt Lake. He went on the 15-day disabled list on May 24. ... A’s LHP Scott Kazmir will make his eighth career start Sunday against the Angels, one of his three former major-league teams. He is 2-5 with a 7.56 ERA and four straight losses against the Angels.