Athletics 11, Angels 5

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie first baseman Mark Canha had a three-run homer and four RBIs, and third baseman Danny Valencia drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, powering the Oakland A’s to an 11-5 victory against the slumping Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at the O.co Coliseum.

Oakland (58-74) won its third straight game and sent the Angels to their fourth straight defeat and ninth loss in 11 games. The Angels (65-66) fell below .500 for the first time since June 10 when they were 29-30. They remained 3 1/2 games behind Texas for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

A’s left-hander Felix Doubront (2-1) gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings, earning his first win since being traded by Toronto to the A’s on July 31. He struck out five and walked four in his third start and fifth appearance for Oakland. Doubront was hit in the right foot by a comebacker in his previous start on Aug. 24 at Seattle and left after two innings. He missed his scheduled start Saturday.

Angels left-hander Hector Santiago (7-9) lasted a season-low 2 2/3 innings and lost his fifth straight decision. He gave up five runs on four hits, struck out four and walked two. Santiago has gone 0-5 over his past eight starts and hasn’t won a game since July 20 against Boston.

Shortstop Erick Aybar went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once for the Angels. First baseman Albert Pujols went 2-fo-4 with a walk, drove in a run and scored once.

The Angels built an early 3-0 lead, but the A’s scored five times in the bottom of the third when Valencia hit a two-round double and left fielder Jake Smolinski a bases-clearing double.

Canha hit his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning off left-hander Jose Alvarez, crushing a 2-0 pitch over the left-field fence with two outs to make it 9-3. Pujols made it 9-4 with an RBI single in the seventh, and third baseman Kaleb Cowart, who went 2-for-3, had a run scoring single in the eighth.

The A’s scored twice in the eighth when shortstop Marcus Semien had an RBI single to center and Canha hit a sacrifice fly.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout walked with one out in the first and scored on Aybar’s two-out single for a 1-0 lead. Los Angeles loaded the bases, but Doubront escaped without further damage, striking out catcher Chris Iannetta to end the inning.

The Angels extended their lead to 3-0 in the third. Pujols beat out an infield single with one out, moved to third on designated hitter C.J. Cron’s single to right and scored on Aybar’s sacrifice fly.

Left fielder Shane Victorino singled Cron to third, and Cron scored on a double steal. Victorino beat catcher Josh Phegley’s throw to second, and Cron raced home without a throw for his second career stolen base and first steal of home.

The A’s answered with five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-3 lead. Right fielder Josh Reddick lined a leadoff double off the right-field fence. With two outs, Santiago walked Canha and second baseman Brett Lawrie to load the bases.

Valencia lined a two-run double down the left field line. After Santiago walked Phegley, Smolinski smoked a bases-clearing double down the left-field line. The ball caromed off the wall just behind Oakland’s bullpen, allowing Phegley to score from first, barely beating the throw.

The A’s made it 6-3 in the fifth. Lawrie reached on an error, and Valencia drove him in with a double off the base of the left-field wall as the ball grazed the tip of Victorino’s glove.

A panel in the wall came loose when Victorino backed into it, and play was stopped for 10 minutes to have it repaired as both teams left the field. The fence had to be taken down for the Oakland Raiders’ exhibition game Sunday night then put back for the A’s game, less than 24 hours later.

NOTES: Angels 3B David Freese (broken right index finger) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, manager Mike Scioscia said. ... A’s RHP Chris Bassitt was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels because of right shoulder soreness. “Not sure what the timetable will be for him, but we’ll make sure he’s either 100 percent or close to 100 percent before he pitches again,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. RHP Cody Martin will be called up from Triple-A Nashville to make his first major league start. Martin, acquired by Oakland from Atlanta on July 2, made 21 relief appearances for the Braves this season, going 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA. ... Angels RHP Cory Rasmus, out since Aug. 14 due to a right forearm strain, threw a promising bullpen session Monday. “He’s ready to go,” Scioscia said. “We’re going to see how he feels tomorrow and see what the next course of action is.”