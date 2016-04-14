Angels 5, Athletics 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kole Calhoun had three hits and drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday to complete their first road sweep against the A’s since 2012.

Albert Pujols drove in two runs and Andrelton Simmons also had an RBI for the Angels, who have put together a four-game winning streak after a 1-4 start to the season. Mike Trout added three hits and scored three times.

Matt Shoemaker (1-1) rebounded from a poor outing with six shutout innings and improved his road record to 14-5. He gave up a hit, walked three, struck out five and did not allow a runner past second.

The Angels have won five straight in the Coliseum and are 11-3 in their last 14 games against the A‘s.

Marcus Semien stayed hot, hitting his third home run in two days for the A‘s. He lined a shot into the left-field bleachers off Fernando Salas.

Danny Valencia added two hits for Oakland.

A’s starter Eric Surkamp (0-1) pitched well enough to win, giving up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out one.

Surkamp pitched out of a first-inning jam, giving up a double to leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar and eventually loading the base before getting Calhoun to pop up.

Simmons drove in a run in the eighth and Pujols singled home two runs in the ninth to extend the lead.

Calhoun drove in Trout twice, once in the third and once in the fifth, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead advantage against Surkamp, who left the game after Calhoun’s second RBI.

After giving up a double to Escobar on the second pitch of the game, Surkamp didn’t have much trouble with the rest of the Angels lineup outside of Trout and Calhoun.

It was vintage Trout in the third. He led off with a single, stole second and scored on Calhoun’s two-out single.

In the fifth, Trout hustled to a double with one out, went to third on a wild pitch and again scored on a two-out hit from Calhoun.

Meanwhile, Shoemaker breezed through the first five innings, allowing Valencia’s second-inning single and pitching around two walks an an error.

The right-hander left his opening start -- six runs in three innings against the Texas Rangers -- in the dust.

NOTES: Oakland OF Khris Davis was out of the starting lineup for the first time this season after opening the year with a .167 average. He is tied for the major league lead with 14 strikeouts. ... A’s INF Jed Lowrie was not in the starting lineup as a scheduled day off. He has appeared in all nine games. ... Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle spent considerable time watching video after giving up a game-winning homer to Geovany Soto on Tuesday night. “You want to move past it,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “But if looking at video will help him improve, we’re all for it.” ... Angels RHP Fernando Salas has been a welcome addition to the bullpen. “He’s a big part of the bullpen,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He comes in and throws strikes.” ... Overshifting has become part of the defensive alignment in baseball and Scioscia thinks the strategy will continue to evolve. “It’s an on-going evaluation,” he said. “The batter’s ability to adjust is not built in but that variable will eventually be added.” ... Angels LHP Greg Mahle, recalled from Triple-A on Monday, is on his first major league roster.