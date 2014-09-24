A’s fall into wild-card tie after shutout loss to Angels

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Even a strong turnaround performance from Sonny Gray wasn’t enough to keep the Oakland A’s from a damaging defeat Tuesday.

The right-hander got back on track against the Los Angeles Angels, but after striking out a career-high 12 batters, he came away with an all-too-familiar result.

The A’s wasted Gray’s gem, losing 2-0 to the Angels and falling into a tie with the Kansas City Royals in the American League wild-card playoff race.

The A’s (86-71) and Royals (86-71) are three games ahead of the slumping Seattle Mariners (83-74) with five games remaining.

Gray (13-10) allowed two runs, just one of them earned, over seven innings but fell to 1-6 over his past 10 starts. He gave up three hits and three walks. For the 16th time in his 32 starts, Gray received two or fewer runs of support.

“Anytime you get a great pitching performance like that, it’s frustrating to not reward him,” A’s left fielder Sam Fuld said.

Right fielder Josh Reddick went had a season-high-tying three hits, including a double, but the A’s left eight men on base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Angels (97-61), who clinched the AL West crown last week, remain 2 1/2 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (94-63) in a battle to finish with the best record and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Third baseman Gordon Beckham hit his ninth home run of the season and his second since being traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Angels on Aug. 21. Beckham, the No. 9 hitter, drilled a solo shot leading off the sixth inning against Gray, increasing the Angels’ lead to 2-0.

Angels left-hander Wade LeBlanc (1-1) pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just five hits while striking out one and walking one.

“Staying aggressive, throwing strikes, commanding the fastball,” LeBlanc said of his keys to success. “I didn’t have much in the way of swing-and-miss stuff tonight, but (catcher) Hank (Conger) did an unbelievable job of changing speeds and controlling counts.”

Gray fanned eight of the first 11 batters he faced, striking out the side in the first and third innings. He became the first A’s pitcher to strike out 12 in a game since Dan Haren fanned 12 on Aug. 27, 2006, at Texas.

“I just felt good from the beginning,” said Gray, who gave up five runs and eight hits against the Texas Rangers in his previous outing. “I felt good going out there in the first. I had a good mindset. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough today.”

LeBlanc, who spent most of the season pitching for Triple-A Salt Lake, made just his third major league start of the season and 10th appearance. In his previous start Thursday, LeBlanc blanked Seattle on three hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking none in a no-decision. He threw a second consecutive gem Tuesday in his second career start against the A‘s, mixing up his pitches and throwing fastballs for strikes on both corners of the plate.

“That’s the way Wade pitches when he’s on,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Just his ability to command both sides of the plate with his fastball. Although he’s not overpowering, it has a lot of life to it when you combine it with his off-speed pitches.”

After LeBlanc left the game, relievers Jason Grilli, Kevin Jepsen, Joe Smith and closer Huston Street combined to blank the A’s on two hits for the remainder. Street pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 40th save of the season overall and 16th since being traded by the San Diego Padres to the Angels.

The A’s loaded the bases against Smith in the eighth on second baseman Eric Sogard’s leadoff single and a pair of two-out walks. However, Smith retired first baseman Stephen Vogt on a fly ball to right to end the inning.

“(Gray) went out there and threw the ball well and gave us an opportunity to win, and obviously I left a small village of runners in scoring position tonight,” Vogt said. “It was just really frustrating to not get him the win and not get us the win.”

The Angels scored an unearned run in the top of the second, grabbing a 1-0 lead. Shortstop Erick Aybar hit a leadoff single to center, swiped second on a delayed steal and continued to third when catcher Geovany Soto’s throw went into center field for an error.

Left fielder Efren Navarro walked with one out. Then, as designated hitter C.J. Cron struck out swinging, Navarro took off for second, drawing a throw from Soto and getting caught in a rundown. Before Sogard tagged Navarro for the third out, Aybar raced home to score.

“There was some miscommunication on that,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Aybar came down the line pretty good, and we needed to stop the runner there.”

NOTES: Angels RHP Jered Weaver continued battling an illness and was sent back to the team hotel before the game. Weaver is scheduled to start Friday at Seattle, after the team’s off day. ... Angels 2B Howie Kendrick (strained left hamstring) returned to the lineup after missing one game. ... Los Angeles 3B David Freese was out of the starting lineup due to upper back tightness. Manager Mike Scioscia expects Freese to start Wednesday’s game. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker (mild left oblique strain) played soft catch for the second consecutive day and continued making progress, but Scioscia said Shoemaker will not pitch again during the regular season. ... Oakland C Derek Norris (sore right shoulder) started at designated hitter for the second straight game but was available to catch.