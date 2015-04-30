Trout drives in three as Angels top Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One night after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a loss to the Oakland A‘s, Mike Trout got even.

The Angels center fielder hit a solo home run and a two-run double Wednesday night, powering Los Angeles to a 6-3 victory over the A’s at the O.co Coliseum.

Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs as the Angels evened the three-game series at a win apiece. He homered in the third inning and doubled during the Angels’ decisive three-run seventh.

“That’s why we play 162,” Trout said. “You can’t put your head down and hang your head down on just one game. You got to go out there and stay positive. It’s a long season. It felt good to go out there and get a couple hits and help the team win tonight.”

Trout hit his 14th career home run against the A‘s, 10 of those coming at the Coliseum.

The Angels earned the win but lost first baseman Albert Pujols for at least one game. Pujols exited in the top of the sixth inning because of left hamstring tightness, and he won’t play in Thursday’s series finale against the A‘s. He started hobbling while running to first on a bloop single and came out of the game for a pinch runner.

Pujols said he didn’t feel a pop in his hamstring, which he took as encouraging news.

“It felt more like a cramp,” Pujols said. “It’s pretty sore right now. We’ll see tomorrow. It was weird I don’t have that much history on the hamstring. Obviously, on a cold night like this ...”

Shortstop Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs for the A‘s, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Trout’s big night.

“Some of the best players, when they don’t have the best of games, they come right back,” Semien said of Trout.

The Angels built a 3-0 lead, gave it all back, then moved ahead 6-3 with three runs in the seventh.

A’s right-handed reliever Ryan Cook (0-1) issued a leadoff walk to Matt Joyce. The left fielder went to third when designated hitter C.J. Cron grounded a hit-and-run single to right. With one out, second baseman Johnny Giavotella grounded an RBI single to center, driving in Joyce to make it 4-3.

”I got him 0-2 and then overthrew the slider multiple times,“ Cook said. ”I tried to back off it and still overthrew it.

Left-hander Fernando Abad walked right fielder Kole Calhoun, the only batter he faced, loading the bases. Abad gave way to right-hander Evan Scribner, who had struck out Trout, Pujols and third baseman David Freese in order in the ninth inning Tuesday night in the Athletics’ 6-2 win. This time, Trout drilled a two-run double to left field.

“I looked at some video,” Trout said. “The last couple games, I’d been missing some pitches. I felt good tonight.”

Cook said of the Oakland bullpen, “We still have faith in everyone down there. We’re in a rut. We have to turn it around.”

Angels reliever Fernando Salas (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh. Joe Smith pitched a perfect eighth inning, and closer Huston Street a perfect ninth for his eighth save in eight chances.

A’s right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the rotation after missing his previous scheduled start with a blister on his right middle finger. Hahn got a no-decision, allowing three runs on four hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out a season-high six.

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker came off the bereavement list after being away from the team following the death of his paternal grandfather. He made his first start since April 20 against the A’s but didn’t figure in the decision. He gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

“I felt a little rusty but pretty good,” Shoemaker said. “Definitely being away for a few days and watching those games on TV felt wrong. It definitely felt good to be back.”

NOTES: A’s INF/OF Ben Zobrist rode an exercise bike for 20 minutes Wednesday, one day after undergoing surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee. Zobrist said he hopes to come off the disabled list in four weeks or less. ... Angels C Chris Iannetta returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing one game with a cut on a finger. He went 0-for-4. ... The Angels have a seven-man bullpen after optioning right-handed reliever Cam Bedrosian to Salt Lake, opening a spot on the roster for RHP Matt Shoemaker, who came off the bereavement list and started against Oakland. ... A’s CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery) will take batting practice for the first time during his recovery Friday and Saturday with Class A Stockton. If all goes well, he could begin a rehab assignment with the Ports as early as Sunday.