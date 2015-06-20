Pujols-led Angels come from behind to defeat Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels trailed 7-2 after six innings Friday night and appeared headed for their fourth straight loss this season to Oakland A’s ace Sonny Gray.

First baseman Albert Pujols had other ideas.

Pujols hit his 13th career grand slam, and the Angels rallied to score 10 unanswered runs and defeat the A’s 12-7 at the O.co Coliseum.

Pujols’ home run, his American League-leading 20th of the season, came during an eight-run rally in the seventh inning when the Angels took a 10-7 lead. His home run Friday put the Angels ahead for the first time at 9-7.

“It’s a great come-from-behind win,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We just kept playing baseball. These guys didn’t quit.”

Pujols went 2-for-5 with a double to go with his home run, drove in five runs and scored three times.

Gray gave up six runs on five hits over five innings, striking out two and walking three, but got a no-decision. He came into the game with a 1.60 ERA, the lowest in the majors.

Angels third baseman Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk, drove in three runs, and scored once. Catcher Mike Iannetta went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Center fielder Mike Trout had a double in four at-bats, drove in a run and scored twice.

Left fielder Ben Zobrist had a three-run homer, a double, three RBIs and one run for the A‘s. Catcher Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run, doubled, drove in three and scored twice. Center fielder Billy Burns went 3-for-5 with three infield singles, giving him an AL-best 19 for the season. He scored twice and drove in a run.

Shortstop Erick Aybar and Giavotella worked back-to-back walks off Gray in the seventh, and designated hitter Matt Joyce lined an RBI single. Iannetta singled to left, loading the bases and ending Gray’s night.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz walked in a run before striking out right fielder Kole Calhoun for the first out. Right-hander Edward Mujica, who was activated from the disabled Friday, came on to face Trout with the bases loaded. Trout hit a line drive to left that went off of Zobrist’s glove for an error as Joyce scored -- Trout was credited with a sacrifice fly.

Pujols then lined Mujica’s 1-1 pitch down the left-field line for a home run, clearing the bases.

“He’s one of the best in the game,” Pujols said of Gray. “He doesn’t only have success against us. I‘m pretty sure if I can look at his numbers he’s had success against pretty much everybody in the game. That’s why he’s one of the best. Him and King Felix, those guys are tough,” he said of Gray and Seattle’s Felix Hernandez. “Obviously today we probably made him work a little bit more. We had some good quality at-bats early the game, even though didn’t do that much damage. It showed up somehow in the seventh inning. He walked a couple of guys. That’s really rare. He doesn’t do that. We just took advantage.”

The Angels added another run in the seventh and two more runs in the ninth.

“I probably left him in a little too long,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Gray. “But we always feel like with him, we’re one pitch away and he’s our best guy.”

Gray said he was struggling most of the night.

“I didn’t feel great from the beginning,” Gray said. “I didn’t have my best stuff and I was just trying to fight through the game and put us in a good spot. It kind of just got away from us at the end. That was it.”

Oakland committed three errors in the seventh inning and four for the game, giving them a major league-high 69.

Mujica (2-2) took the loss.

Pujols has hit 12 home runs in his past 19 games and nine in June.

”I don’t want to talk about that,“ Pujols said of his hot streak. ”But I‘m just seeing the ball good, putting my best swing. Same thing I’ve been doing all year. I‘m just getting better breaks I guess.

“I know that I can hit and I know what I can do. The main thing is if I can stay healthy I can go out there and perform and give my best. If I do that, there’s nothing else I can do.”

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker had a rough outing, giving up five runs on eight hits and lasting only four innings, his third shortest start of the season. Shoemaker struck out two, walked one and gave up two home runs.

After Jose Alvarez gave up two runs, Fernando Salas (1-1), Trevor Gott, Joe Smith and Cesar Ramos combined to blank Oakland over the final 3 1/3 innings.

The A’s grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Shoemaker retired a batter. Burns led off with an infield single, beating out a two-hopper Aybar, then stole second. Shoemaker walked Vogt on four pitches, and Zobrist launched a three-run homer to right.

“Matty just never got his feet on the ground,” Scioscia said. “Didn’t seem like he had that command.”

NOTES: Athletics 1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) and RHP Edward Mujica (fractured and lacerated right thumb) were reinstated from the disabled list. Davis made his first start Friday since May 11 and first appearance since May 13 and went 1-for-4. Mujica, a reliever, had been on the DL since May 22. ... To make room on the roster for Davis and Mujica, the A’s designated INF Andy Parrino for assignment and optioned RHP Arnold Leon to Triple-A Nashville. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’d like to keep Parrino in the organization if he clears waivers. ... Angels LF Efren Navarro batted leadoff for the first time this season. SS Erick Aybar, who has hit leadoff a team-high 35 times, hit sixth. Navarro entered the game batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348. Aybar was hitting .246 with an on-base percentage of .291. ... Angels CF Mike Trout, who made his major league debut in 2011, came into the game with 10 career home runs in Oakland, the most at the O.co Coliseum by any visiting player.