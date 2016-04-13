Soto, Angels stun A’s in ninth

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Geovany Soto knew what to expect when he faced Oakland A’s closer Sean Doolittle in the ninth inning Tuesday night with a runner on first, one out and the Los Angeles Angels trailing 4-3.

After all, Soto played for the A’s in 2014 after going to Oakland from the Texas Rangers in an Aug. 24 trade, and he caught Doolittle.

“I know Doolittle can get tough,” Soto said. “He’s got a great fastball. It gets up on you. I was just trying to look for something out over the plate that I can handle and put some good wood on, and fortunately that’s what happened.”

Soto crushed Doolittle’s 0-1 fastball over the left-center-field wall for his first home run of the season, lifting Angels to a 5-4 comeback victory against the A’s at the Coliseum.

Doolittle (1-2) walked pinch hitter C.J. Cron with one out before facing Soto.

“It ended up in kind of like a buffer zone, thigh high, and the way my fastball tends to ride, it’s weird, I tend to get in trouble sometimes when the ball’s down,” Doolittle said. “I didn’t elevate that pitch enough. He’s a good fastball hitter. You can use it against him if you execute and locate your fastball, but I didn’t locate it, and I got burned.”

Oakland led 4-1 through seven innings, but the Angels scored two runs in the eighth off reliever Ryan Madson. Yunel Escobar and Daniel Nava had back-to-back singles with one out, and Albert Pujols lined a two-out, two-run double down the left field line.

Right-hander Huston Street pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season, and the Angels, who lost four of their first five games, won their third straight.

“It shows a lot of character,” Soto said of the comeback win. “It shows that’s what we’re all about. We never stop, we’re always going to keep coming after you, and you have to beat us in 27 outs. That’s a good quality to have. That’s a good theme or motto, if you will, that we’re trying to establish, that we’re going to play 27 outs and you’ve got to come and beat us.”

Marcus Semien hit two solo home runs, and Kendall Graveman pitched six strong innings for the A‘s.

Semien hit a leadoff homer in the second inning and a two-out shot in the seventh, both off Angels left-hander Hector Santiago. It was the shortstop’s second career two-homer game.

“It felt great tonight,” Semien said of his swing. “I just want to keep consistent with barreling up baseballs, not necessarily hit home runs. If it happens, it happens. I want to do better with runners on base and maybe blow some innings open that way.”

Graveman allowed one run on four hits. He struck out three and walked two in a no-decision.

Santiago gave up four runs on seven hits over 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision.

Soto went 2-for-4 with his home run, Yunel Escobar was 3-for-5, and Kole Calhoun finished 2-for-4 for Los Angeles.

”A comeback win is always great,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We kept playing ball.

“Geo, he’s a veteran and he understands what we need behind the plate. He brings a lot of energy.”

Josh Reddick drove in two runs for Oakland, while Billy Burns went 2-for-3, scored two runs and stole two bases.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Burns led off with a walk, stole second then tagged up and advanced to third when Josh Phegley flied out to right. Reddick brought Burns home with a single to center.

The Angels pulled even with a run in the second. Pujols led off with a walk, moved to third on Calhoun’s single to right and scored when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play.

Oakland regained the lead on Semien’s leadoff homer in the third. The A’s scored another run in the third and made it 4-1 in the seventh on Semien’s second homer, but it wasn’t enough.

NOTES: A’s LHP Felix Doubront underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Tuesday in Cincinnati. The typical recovery time is 12 to 18 months. ... Oakland DH Billy Butler and 1B Mark Canha started for the first time since Wednesday, and CF Billy Burns for the first time since Friday. All three spent most of last season in the starting lineup. ... A’s INF Eric Sogard (strained neck), who went 2-for-4 Monday for Class A Stockton in his first rehab game, worked out Tuesday in Oakland and will play for Stockton again Wednesday. ... Angels 1B/DH C.J. Cron, who was batting .077 with no home runs or RBIs after going 0-for-4 Monday, was out of the lineup Tuesday. “He’s really an important piece to what we need to do,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ... Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols, who had offseason foot surgery, started at first base for the second consecutive day and second time this season.