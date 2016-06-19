Lincecum wins Angels debut

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Tim Lincecum made a triumphant return to the major leagues Saturday in his debut for the Los Angeles Angels, pitching six strong innings in a 7-1 victory against the Oakland A's at the Oakland Coliseum.

Lincecum gave up one run on four hits, struck out two, walked two and threw 98 pitches.

Lincecum (1-0) appeared in a big league game for the first time since June 27 last season, when he started against Colorado in his ninth and final year with the San Francisco Giants.

The Coliseum crowd of 25,078 included dozens of fans wearing Giants jerseys with Lincecum's name and No. 55 on the back.

When Lincecum took the mound in the bottom of the first inning, he received a loud ovation with many of the fans standing. He received loud ovations after completing each of his six innings.

"It was pretty incredible," Lincecum said. "I wasn't expecting that, but they came out today and they showed their support. It's nice obviously being here close to where I started, having the Bay Area fans here. It definitely made it feel like a home game."

Lincecum, who underwent season-ending left hip surgery on Sept. 3, signed with the Angels as a free agent on May 20. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was called up Saturday after making three starts for Triple-A Salt Lake.

"Tim just grinds out and competes and uses all his pitches," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's got a real good feel out there for what he needs to do. He changed speeds well, used his fastball, his breaking pitches and a changeup."

Lincecum said he had some anxiety approaching the game and didn't sleep very well Friday night.

"Woke up a few times just thinking about the game and what my expectations were," Lincecum said. "After that first inning, everything kind of just went away and I could just get back to work, making my pitches.

"It just kind of felt like a brand new life again, get into the rhythm of the game. Just freedom. The anxiety kind of went away after the first inning and I kind of settled in."

The Angels gave Lincecum plenty of offensive support. Mike Trout went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three RBIs. Johnny Giavotella hit a solo home run and scored twice. Yunel Escobar went 3-for-5 with a double, drove in one run and scored once.

With starting pitchers Rich Hill and Sean Manaea on the disabled list, A's manager Bob Melvin turned Saturday's game over to his bullpen.

Right-handed reliever Andrew Triggs was called up from Triple-A Nashville and made his first career major-league start. He allowed one run on three hits over three-plus innings and exited after giving up a leadoff home run to Trout.

"Getting to pitch at the beginning of the game was pretty exciting," Triggs said. "It's what I used to do through college. I was able to go back to that for one start."

The A's used six more pitchers, and the Angels scored six more runs. Ryan Dull (1-2) gave up one run, Fernando Rodriguez allowed three and John Axford two.

The A's took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Billy Burns lined a one-out single off Lincecum, stole second and, after Stephen Vogt walked, scored on Danny Valencia's broken-bat single to center.

Lincecum hit Khris Davis with a pitch to load the bases, but he retired Jed Lowrie on a ground ball.

"He reads swings well," Melvin said of Lincecum. "He knows what guys are sitting on and when. He pitched backwards. He threw fastballs in breaking ball counts and breaking balls in fastball counts. We couldn't solve him."

The Angels answered with two runs in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Trout hammered Triggs' 3-and-1 pitch over the left-center field fence for his 14th home run of the season.

Giovotella lined a home run to left with two out off Dull. The home run was Giovotella's career-high fifth of the season, surpassing his total for last season, and third of the week.

The Angels added five runs in the sixth, increasing their lead to 7-1.

After a long wait on the bench, Lincecum pitched a scoreless sixth inning and came off the mound to yet another standing ovation.

"It's a great tribute to a tremendous pitcher," Scioscia said. "You can't ask for much more than he did for the team on the other side, the Giants. He had a terrific run there."

NOTES: A's LF Khris Davis left the game after seven innings because of cramping in a calf. He said he expects to be able to play Sunday against the Angels. ... A's utility man Tyler Ladendorf was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Nashville. ... A's RHP Liam Hendriks (right triceps strain) is "ready to go" and will be activated from the 15-day disabled list "in the next couple days," manager Bob Melvin said. ... Angels OF Todd Cunningham was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Tim Lincecum, who was recalled from Salt Lake. ... Angels C Geovany Soto (right knee surgery) caught a bullpen session Friday, then took batting practice on the field and played catch Saturday. He will have another workout Sunday and is "getting close" to going on a rehab assignment, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.