A's eke out win over Angels

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics second baseman Joey Wendle has gone from first major league hit, to first major league RBI, to first major league game-winning hit in a span of five days.

There's no doubt in his mind which was the biggest.

Wendle grounded a two-run single through a drawn-in infield to give Oakland the lead in a three-run eighth inning Tuesday night, and the A's overcame a strong pitching performance by Ricky Nolasco to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

"Excited," the 26-year-old rookie gushed about the game-winner. "It's the biggest situation I've ever been in in my baseball career."

Coming off a four-hit shutout of the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 31, Nolasco retired the first 16 A's in order before another Oakland rookie, Ryon Healy, grounded a single into center field with one out in the sixth inning.

Oakland didn't get any other baserunners until Nolasco walked Yonder Alonso leading off the eighth, with the Angels leading 2-0.

Billy Butler followed with a single, and after Nolasco walked Marcus Semien, he was pulled with the bases loaded.

"The walks gave them the game," Nolasco disappointingly admitted. "It's not easy coming in with the bases loaded and no outs. That's on me."

Right-hander Mike Morin was the one who inherited the mess, and he allowed a bloop single to Healy that scored Alonso with Oakland's first run.

With the bases still loaded, Wendle's hard grounder eluded a backhand attempt by Angels first baseman C.J. Cron, scoring pinch runner Arismendy Alcantara and Semien to give the A's a 3-2 lead.

"I rolled over on it and it just found a hole," Wendle downplayed. "We're going to keep fighting. I happened to be the man up."

Morin escaped further damage, but A's closer Ryan Madson made the one-run lead hold up with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out the final two hitters to wrap up his 28th save.

"It's not a great feeling when you're getting no-hit five or six innings," A's manager Bob Melvin observed. "And then to go from no-hit to winning the game. We've saving our at-bats for when it counts."

Right-hander John Axford (5-4) pitched two innings of one-hit relief to earn the win.

Nolasco (5-13) not only was seeking a second consecutive shutout but also a second straight win in Oakland, having blanked the A's 3-0 on five hits for the Florida Marlins on June 29, 2011.

Acquired Aug. 1 from the Minnesota Twins, the 33-year-old was charged with all three runs in the eighth and took the loss. He finished with three runs allowed on just two hits. He walked two and struck out five.

"It's frustrating," he assured after falling to 1-5 in seven starts for the Angels. "At the end of the day, we lost, and it's going to sting."

Starter Zach Neal kept the A's in the game for six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Healy had two hits for the A's, who won for just the second time in their last eight games.

On both occasions, they were being no-hit until the second half of the game.

"There's no explanation for a lot of things that happen in baseball," he insisted. "Our pitchers holding that lineup to two runs ... an amazing night for them."

Albert Pujols and Andrelton Simmons had two hits apiece for the Angels, who out-hit the A's 5-4.

The Angels lost for just the second time in their past 10 games and the third time in their past 10 road outings.

"He's been tremendous," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Nolasco. "Ricky is better than his record indicates."

Neal had allowed only one hit until the Angels finally gave Nolasco a lead in the fourth.

Mike Trout drew a leadoff walk. After Pujols singled, Trout stole third, his 24th of the season, to put runners at the corners with no outs.

Neal struck out Cron, but Simmons blooped a double down the right-field line, scoring Trout to put the Angels on the board.

Pujols then scored on Kaleb Cowart's sacrifice fly.

NOTES: The Angels announced before the game that RHP Matt Shoemaker, who sustained a skull fracture when hit in the head by a line drive Sunday in Seattle, was released from the hospital and is expected to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday. He is expected to make a full recovery and pitch again next season. ... The Angels did not homer Tuesday for the first time in 12 games. ... The Angels reinstated OF Shane Robinson (strained hip) from the 15-day disabled list before the game. ... With the win, the Athletics avoided being formally eliminated from title contention in the American League West. ... A's RHP Jharel Cotton, who is scheduled to make his major league debut in the series finale, joined the team Tuesday but won't be added to the active roster until Wednesday.