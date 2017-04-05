Espinosa's 9th-inning homer carries Angels over A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels shocked the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, taking the lead on Danny Espinosa's dramatic ninth-inning, three-run homer and holding on for a 7-6 victory.

Los Angeles' Cam Bedrosian pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save after Andrew Bailey (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth inning. Ryan Dull (0-1) yielded Espinosa's blast.

Dull allowed back-to-back singles to Jefry Marte and Cameron Maybin to begin the ninth before retiring Andrelton Simmons on a fielder's choice. Espinosa won the game on an 0-2 pitch.

"One bad pitch," Dull said. "It was down, but I've got to get it a little bit lower. He's got power, you've got to execute a little bit better."

Dull faced Espinosa on the previous night and struck him out.

"On the same pitch," he said. "It's your night one night, and the next night can be the complete opposite."

The Angels' comeback prevented what would have been a fulfilling win for Oakland, which scored first, took another lead in the seventh and appeared poised for its second consecutive victory against an American League West rival to start the season.

"The slider was left a little out over the plate, and I got good barrel to it," said Espinosa, who enjoyed a Gatorade shower from his teammates during a postgame interview. "To come through for the team is the best feeling."

Oakland took an early lead as designated hitter Ryon Healy belted a solo home run in the first.

Los Angeles struck back with three runs in the second. After the Angels loaded the bases, Martin Maldonado delivered a two-out, two-run single to right-center and Yunel Escobar added a sharp RBI single to right.

Oakland starting pitcher Sean Manaea faulted himself, especially for a walk that contributed to the rally.

"That can't happen. It's totally on me," Manaea said. "Next time that's something I've got to work on."

Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie answered with a solo shot in the home half of the second, bringing Oakland within 3-2.

The Athletics had some baserunning miscues as Marcus Semien was picked off first to end the second and Rajai Davis was thrown out trying to steal second base in the third.

Mike Trout tripled in a run in the top of the fifth against Manaea to extend the Angels' lead to 4-2.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker pitched well in his first appearance since Sept. 4, 2016, when a line drive struck him on the right side of his head, fracturing his skull and requiring season-ending surgery. He hurled five innings Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked three.

With a visible scar on his head from that experience, Shoemaker talked about a ball hit in his direction that gave him a jolt.

"I reacted to it, a little jump, but that's normal," said Shoemaker, who expressed appreciation for his teammates for encouraging him in his first start back.

Manaea left the game after six innings of four-run ball.

The A's turned the game their way in the last of the seventh, starting with red-hot Lowrie's single to right. After a wild pitch advanced the runner to second, Yonder Alonso delivered an RBI single and Semien smacked a double, setting the table for Davis.

The center fielder golfed a low pitch off the glove of Angels first baseman Marte, scoring two and giving Oakland the lead. Davis raced for third, and Escobar's wild throw allowed him to score on the error. The four-run rally gave the Athletics a 6-4 lead.

"That was fun to watch," Manaea said. "A Little League home run I guess is what they call that."

Ryan Madson pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Oakland, but Dull couldn't complete the job in the ninth.

NOTES: Athletics RHP Sonny Gray threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday afternoon, his first since incurring a lat injury in a spring training game March 7. The team ace's recovery is ahead of schedule, and he plans to throw another bullpen session Friday. "He felt great," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. ... Athletics 2B Jed Lowrie is 5-for-8 to start the season. ... Angels OF Kole Calhoun made a diving catch in the eighth inning, robbing Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie of extra bases.