Angels jump on Athletics with three home runs

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels figured out a way to prevent a fourth consecutive night of Oakland Athletics late-game heroics Tuesday.

Batter them early.

Albert Pujols, Ben Revere and Yunel Escobar hit home runs within the Angels' first 10 batters, leading Los Angeles to a drama-less 7-3 victory over the A's.

"After a tough loss (Monday) night, we came out early and got a lead," said Pujols, whose team was the victim of an 11th-inning homer by the Athletics' Jed Lowrie in the series opener.

The walk-off win Monday was Oakland's third in a row.

This time, the Angels took a four-run lead into the ninth, with five of their seven runs the result of homers.

"These guys understand how to turn the page," said Angels manager Mike Scioscia, whose club is 3-0 on the day after an extra-inning defeat. "We swung the bats well."

Right-hander Alex Meyer (1-1) overcame a pair of home runs by Oakland's Yonder Alonso to record his second career win.

Meyer allowed five walks and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, but he limited the A's to only the three runs produced by Alonso's home runs. He struck out seven.

"We saw some flashes (of good things), and we saw some things that have been hampering him," Scioscia said of Meyer, who entered the game with a 9.39 ERA. "Five walks are not in the game plan."

After Alonso's first homer gave the A's a 2-1 lead after one inning, Revere smacked his first homer of the season with two outs in the top of the second to draw the Angels even.

Singles by Cliff Pennington and Martin Maldonado set the stage for Escobar, who belted a Jharel Cotton off-speed delivery over the wall in left field for a three-run shot that gave the Angels a lead they never relinquished.

Alonso's second homer, his career-best 11th of the season and fifth in the past four games, drew the A's within 7-3 in the sixth.

"At this point now, you almost expect him to go up there and drive in runs and drive the ball," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Alonso. "When he gets the ball in the air, he's a strong guy, it's got a chance to go."

Still down by four, Oakland got a life in the ninth when right-hander Keynan Middleton, the fourth Angels pitcher, walked Adam Rosales and Rajai Davis to open the inning.

However, Los Angeles closer Bud Norris got Lowrie to line into a double play, then induced Khris Davis to ground to shortstop for his sixth save.

Escobar had a season-best four RBIs. Revere and Pennington collected two hits apiece for the Angels, whose eight hits included four for extra bases.

Trevor Plouffe had two hits, including a double, for the A's, who had won four of their last five.

The Angels' two-homer second inning came after both teams scored in the first.

Pujols hit Cotton's ninth pitch of the game for his 596th career homer, a solo shot that opened the game's scoring.

The Angels made it a 7-2 game in the fourth following Cameron Maybin's leadoff double. Pennington drove in one run with a single and Escobar the second with an infield out.

Cotton (3-4) was pulled after five innings, having allowed seven runs on eight hits, including three homers. He walked one and struck out seven.

"I joke with the guys, saying, 'I get good start, bad start, good start, bad start,'" noted Cotton, who was coming off a six-inning, three-hit outing in a victory at Minnesota. "So I just gotta keep working. Just go out there to get better every day."

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout (left hamstring tightness) sat out his fourth consecutive game but took batting practice beforehand and hopes to return to the lineup Wednesday for the series finale. ... Angels DH Albert Pujols' RBI improved his career total to 1,842, two shy of Boston Red Sox LF Carl Yastrzemski for 11th place on the all-time list. ... Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso's previous season high for home runs was nine, set in 2012 with the San Diego Padres. ... The A's made a transaction before the game, promoting OF Mark Canha from Triple-A Nashville and designating CF Jaff Decker for assignment. ... Angels minor league LHP John Lamb was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for a second failed drug test.