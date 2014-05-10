Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

No matter what ails the Los Angeles Angels, a trip north of the border usually provides the perfect elixir. That was again the case Friday in the opener of a four-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays as the Angels got back on track following a 2-4 homestand by winning their fifth consecutive game at Rogers Centre. Left-hander Tyler Skaggs takes the mound Saturday afternoon looking to continue the dominance by Los Angeles, which is 8-1 in its last nine versus Toronto.

The Blue Jays entered the series on a roll, ripping off five straight wins and piling up 38 runs in the process, but their only production in the series opener came from the top of the batting order. Leadoff batter Jose Reyes had his first three-hit game of the season, including his third homer, and has scored six times in the last three games. Melky Cabrera added a pair of hits to improve to 10-for-25 over his past six games.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports West (Los Angeles), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (2-1, 4.54 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (1-0, 1.93)

Skaggs’ string of solid performances came to an abrupt halt in his last turn when he was shelled for six runs on eight hits in a season-low 2 2/3 innings against Texas. The 22-year-old Californian had pitched at least seven innings in four of his previous five starts, but has allowed one homer in four outings and at least three walks on three occasions. Skaggs has permitted only two earned runs in 15 innings in two road starts.

Happ made a seamless transition from the bullpen to the rotation, blanking Philadelphia on three hits over five innings Monday in his first start of the season. He made three relief appearances since coming off the disabled list in mid-April, but has been a starter for much of his career, going 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 18 starts with the Blue Jays in 2013. Happ has allowed nine walks in 9 1/3 innings, including four against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista has reached base in all 36 games this season.

2. Angels LF Efrén Navarro, just called up from Triple-A Salt Lake City, doubled twice Friday in his season debut.

3. Happ gave up four runs (three earned) over 4 1/3 innings in a home loss to the Angels last September.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Blue Jays 3