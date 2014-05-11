Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Angels, who have seen their starting pitchers turn in consecutive strong outings, send Jered Weaver to the mound Sunday to extend that streak in the third contest of their four-game series against the host Toronto Blue Jays. The Angels have had their way with the Blue Jays of late, winning nine of 10 overall and six straight matchups in Toronto. Weaver has always enjoyed outstanding success against the Blue Jays, posting an 8-2 record and 3.68 ERA in 10 career starts.

Toronto averaged 7.6 runs during a five-game winning streak before Los Angeles came to town and has mustered 13 hits while going 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the two defeats. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons declined to speak to the media following Saturday’s loss, releasing a statement simply saying that Angels starter Tyler Skaggs “manhandled us.” Drew Hutchison gets the start for Toronto, seeking his first win since April 1.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (3-2, 3.48 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (1-2, 4.17)

Weaver posted season highs in strikeouts (seven) and innings (eight) last time out, limiting the New York Yankees to one run on six hits to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year. It marked the fourth consecutive solid outing for Weaver, who is 3-0 and has permitted only five runs in that span. Weaver has contained Toronto’s Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista, who are 3-for-18 and 1-for-9, respectively, against him.

Hutchison also is coming off his longest outing of the season as he permitted five runs on nine hits in eight innings of a 6-5 victory at Philadelphia on Tuesday. The hard-throwing 23-year-old pitched better than the numbers indicate, surrendering a grand slam during a five-run frame before shutting down the Phillies the rest of the way. Hutchison lost his only career start versus the Angels, yielding four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout homered in the series opener but is 2-for-24 in his last seven games.

2. Blue Jays RF Bautista has reached base in all 37 games this season.

3. Angels rookie 1B C.J. Cron is 10-for-24 in the first eight games of his career.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Blue Jays 2