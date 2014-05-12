Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the top run-scoring teams in the American League but have been held in check by the Los Angeles Angels in the last three games. The Blue Jays will try to avoid a four-game sweep when they host the Angels in the series finale on Monday. Toronto is struggling against the Angels’ starting pitchers while getting burned by its own starters after coming into the series riding a five-game winning streak.

Hank Conger did most of the damage with a three-run homer and a career-high five RBIs in Sunday’s 9-3 victory as Blue Jays starter Drew Hutchison failed to make it through five innings. Dustin McGowan, J.A. Happ and Hutchison have combined for only 11 2/3 innings out of the Toronto rotation in the first three games, and rookie right-hander Marcus Stroman ran into his first piece of adversity with 1 2/3 innings of ineffective relief in Sunday’s loss. The Angels dropped two straight before entering the series but have piled up 18 runs against the Blue Jays to climb two games above .500 (19-17).

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (4-2, 3.21 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (6-1, 1.91)

Wilson has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last six outings and went eight innings against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, yielding three runs without getting a decision. The 33-year-old threw 125 pitches in that start after throwing 117 in the previous turn but is going on five days rest against Toronto. Wilson is 2-1 with a 4.06 ERA in five starts against the Blue Jays since the beginning of 2011.

Toronto should be able to count on some length out of Buehrle, who has gone at least seven innings in four of his seven turns and recorded at least one out in the sixth inning of every start. The veteran went seven scoreless innings against Philadelphia to earn his sixth win on Wednesday, scattering three hits and walking two in the easy victory. Buehrle is just 0-2 with a 7.83 ERA in four starts against the Angels since the beginning of the 2011 campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista had his streak of 37 straight games reaching base safely to begin the season come to an end with Sunday’s 0-for-4 effort.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is 3-for-29 over the last eight games and struck out four times on Sunday.

3. Toronto LHP Brett Cecil has allowed three runs combined in two appearances during the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Angels 2