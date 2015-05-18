Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

Two of the more frustrated teams in the majors begin a four-game series in Toronto on Monday as the Los Angeles Angels visit the Blue Jays, who sit five games under .500 following five straight losses. The Angels have won five of their last six but show no signs of ending their season-long offensive woes.

Los Angeles was shut out for the third time this season on Sunday against Baltimore and ranks in the bottom three in the AL in batting average, on-base percentage and runs. Shortstop Erick Aybar is 14-for-29 during his eight-game hitting streak, but third baseman David Freese is hitting .222 after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Sunday’s 3-0 loss. The Blue Jays have struggled with runners in scoring position but should receive a boost as early as next week with the expected return of shortstop Jose Reyes, who has been out since April 27 with a cracked rib. Second baseman Devon Travis missed Sunday’s 4-2 loss at Houston with a sore left shoulder but hopes to be available for Monday’s series opener.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (2-2, 2.63 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 4.26)

Wilson has tossed at least seven innings in four of his first seven starts, including last Tuesday when he ended a five-start winless streak by holding Colorado to two runs over eight frames. After struggling with his control last season, the 34-year-old is walking 2.06 batters per nine innings through his first seven outings. Jose Bautista is 9-for-20 with a home run against Wilson, who is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 career games (nine starts) against Toronto.

Sanchez leads the majors with 29 walks in 38 innings and allowed a season-high five runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to Baltimore last Wednesday. “He’s still young, continuing his development,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters. “We just need to continue to work with him.” The California native, who is facing the Angels for the first time, owns a 2-2 record and 2.02 ERA in 14 career home games (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won 12 of their last 15 games against the Blue Jays, including seven of the last eight in Toronto.

2. Blue Jays C Russell Martin is 21-for-51 with four home runs over his last 13 games.

3. Angels C Carlos Perez has started 11 of the past 14 games over Chris Iannetta, who is hitting. 123.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Blue Jays 3