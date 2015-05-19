Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays hope their bats remain hot Tuesday, when they continue a four-game set against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. The Blue Jays matched their season high with 17 hits in a 10-6 win in Monday’s series opener, snapping a five-game losing streak and winning for only the second time in nine games.

The Blue Jays had six players post multiple hits Monday - including slugger Jose Bautista, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to break out of a 4-for-20 slump. Toronto did much of the damage against C.J. Wilson, and they will face another left-hander in Hector Santiago on Tuesday. The Angels have dropped two straight for the first time in two weeks after winning five in a row and eight of 10. Los Angeles has captured six of its last eight games at Toronto and has not lost a road series to the Blue Jays since 2011.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (2-2, 2.41 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 4.26)

Santiago has allowed fewer than two earned runs in five of his seven starts, including three of his last four, but he is winless in those four outings. The 27-year-old held Colorado to one run over six innings and matched his season high with eight strikeouts on Wednesday but didn’t factor in the decision. Santiago never has started against the Blue Jays but owns a 2.25 ERA in five relief appearances.

Sanchez turned in his best outing of the season on May 8 against Boston, scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings, but he took a step back last time out. The 22-year-old former first-round draft pick gave up five runs in 5 2/3 frames of a loss at Baltimore as he continued to fight his command. Sanchez has issued 29 walks in 38 innings, including 15 in his last three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Erick Aybar is 15-for-34 during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, who went 3-for-5 on Monday, is 1-for-13 with four strikeouts versus Santiago.

3. Los Angeles C Chris Iannetta has collected five hits in the last two games, raising his average from .101 to .156.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Blue Jays 3