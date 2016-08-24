Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

A return to the Rogers Centre got the Toronto Blue Jays back on track while the Los Angeles Angels continue to remain off the rails on the road this season. The Blue Jays will vie for their sixth straight victory over the Angels and hope to hand their ailing adversary a 12th consecutive road loss on Wednesday when the clubs play the second contest of their three-game set.

Russell Martin has prospered regardless of venue of late, collecting three hits in Tuesday's 7-2 rout for his sixth multi-hit performance in seven games. The 33-year-old Ontario native has heated up in August, going 20-for-64 with seven homers, 14 RBIs and 12 runs as the Blue Jays continue to battle with fellow American League East co-leader Boston. Toronto hasn't endured much of a battle in recent encounters with Los Angeles, outscoring it by a 51-16 margin over the last five meetings. The Angels appear to be making themselves comfortable in the cellar of the AL West with losses in 15 of their last 18 games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (7-13, 4.14 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (7-5, 3.20)

Shoemaker recorded his second win in six outings on Thursday after allowing two runs - both solo homers - on five hits in seven innings of a 6-4 triumph over Seattle. The 29-year-old has worked at six frames in each of his last seven starts, but his track record on the road leaves plenty to be desired. Shoemaker has dropped each of his last four starts away from home to fall to 3-9 with a 5.09 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .296 against him.

Estrada was done in by the long ball on Aug. 16, as he surrendered three homers and five runs total over four innings of a no-decision at Yankee Stadium. The outing was the shortest of the season for the 33-year-old, and marked the first time since May 14 that he's permitted more than three earned runs. Estrada will look to rebound at the Rogers Centre, where he has limited the opposition to a stingy .185 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki is 12-for-27 with two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons in 5-for-8 in his last two contests after going 2-for-21 in his previous six contests.

3. Blue Jays OF Jose Bautista (left knee sprain) is expected to return from the disabled list on Thursday, manager John Gibbons told reporters.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Angels 1