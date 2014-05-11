(Updated: ADDS Bautista’s 600th RBI in NOTEBOOK CORRECTS Happ to 2 1/3 innings 4TH graph)

Angels 5, Blue Jays 3: Chris Iannetta and C.J. Cron homered to back eight-plus stellar innings from Tyler Skaggs as Los Angeles won its sixth straight game in Toronto.

Skaggs (3-1) yielded an unearned run in the first inning but retired the next 21 batters before permitting a two-out double in the eighth inning and was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits. Joe Smith allowed RBI singles to Jose Bautista and Dioner Navarro in the ninth after Skaggs gave up singles to Jose Reyes and Melky Cabrera before retiring Adam Lind on a game-ending double play.

Iannetta belted a two-run homer in the second inning and Cron had a mammoth solo shot in the third, each finishing with two hits as Los Angeles improved to 9-1 in its last 10 meetings with the Blue Jays. Erick Aybar and Collin Cowgill added two hits apiece in the second of a four-game set.

Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ (1-1) lasted only 2 1/3 innings in his second start of the season, getting tagged for four runs on seven hits. Edwin Encarnacion accounted for the Blue Jays’ other run with a two-out double in the first after Skaggs mishandled a two-out comebacker off the bat of Bautista.

Iannetta’s two-run blast followed an RBI single by Cron in a three-run second to put the Angels ahead to stay before Cron swatted a massive homer off the facing of the second deck in center field in the third to make it 4-1. Los Angeles extended the lead to 5-1 when Cowgill reached on a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on shortstop Reyes’ errant throw on Aybar’s two-out infield single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angels CF Mike Trout was the only Los Angeles starter without a hit, going 0-for-4 to drop to 2-for-24 in his last seven games. ... Bautista’s ninth-inning hit was his 600th career RBI and extended his streak of reaching base to all 37 games this season. ... Cron has multiple hits in four of his first seven games and is 10-for-24 to start his major-league career. ... Blue Jays 3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) sat out his fifth straight game, but manager John Gibbons said he will be shifted to second base against right-handed starters to make room in the lineup for 3B Juan Francisco.