Blue Jays 10, Angels 6

TORONTO – Jose Bautista homered and drove in three runs and Roberto Osuna earned his first major-league win Monday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Osuna (1-0), a right-handed rookie, allowed one hit and struck out two, in 1 2/3 innings as the Blue Jays came back to take the lead with a fourth-run sixth. Toronto had 17 hits and a pair of four-run innings.

Bautista, the designated hitter, also hit an RBI double, singled and walked in a three-hit game while catcher Russell Martin had three hits and two RBIs and third baseman Josh Donaldson had three hits and drove in one run.

Left fielder Danny Valencia also drove in a pair of runs with a double.

The Angels (19-19) had home runs from first baseman Albert Pujols, third baseman David Freese and catcher Chris Iannetta, who also had two doubles and two RBIs.

Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson allowed 10 hits, two walks and four runs in five innings and was not involved in the decision.

Right-hander Mike Morin (1-1) took the loss, after being charged with three runs in two-thirds of an inning on one hit and two walks.

Right-hander Todd Redmond, who was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo to make the spot start for Toronto, did not factor in the decision after allowing four hits, one walk and three runs in four innings.

The Blue Jays (18-22) scored four runs on six hits and a walk in the second inning.

Right fielder Chris Colabello started the rally with a walk. Second baseman Steve Tolleson doubled him to third. Colabello scored on an infield single by shortstop Ryan Goins on a bouncer to first after Pujols made a barehanded grab before making a futile throw home.

Redmond, who allowed only a walk through three innings, was hit hard in the Angels’ three-run fourth.

Pujols hit his seventh homer of the season and right fielder Kole Calhoun doubled, took third on a single by Freese and scored on a wild pitch. Iannetta doubled to cut the lead to 4-3.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera took over from Redmond in the fifth and escaped unscathed despite allowing two hits. But Freese hit his seventh homer or the season on Tepera’s first pitch of the sixth to tie the game 4-4.

Tepera left after Iannetta hit a double with one out and Osuna allowed a two-out single to second baseman Johnny Giavotella to give the Angels a 5-4 lead.

Morin replaced Wilson for the sixth inning and loaded the bases on a single and two walks with two out. Right-hander Vinnie Pestano took over and gave up a two-run single to Martin on a 3-2 pitch. Valencia followed with a two-run double to bump the lead to 8-5.

The Blue Jays increased the lead to 10-5 in the seventh against left-hander Cesar Ramos. Tolleson singled and Bautista hit a 3-2 pitch to the third deck in left field for his seventh homer of the season.

Left-hander Aaron Loup gave up Iannetta’s first homer of the season in the eighth.

NOTES: Blue Jays LHP Jeff Francis, who was 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight relief appearances, was designated for assignment when RHP Todd Redmond was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start Monday. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 4.26 ERA) was to start Monday’s game but has been moved to Tuesday to face Angels LHP Hector Santiago (2-2, 2.41 ERA) as each Blue Jays starter will get an extra day off. ... Santiago has allowed more than one run in only one of his past six starts. ... The Angels have not lost a season series to the Blue Jays since 2007. In their previous visit to Rogers Centre, May 9-12, 2014, the Angels took three of four games. ... OF/DH Matt Joyce was a late scratch from the Angels’ lineup with 1B Marc Krauss starting in his place, batting sixth as designated hitter.