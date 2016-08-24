Martin, Saunders, Dickey lead Blue Jays' victory

TORONTO -- Russell Martin had three hits and two RBIs, Michael Saunders homered, R.A. Dickey pitched into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Saunders hit his 21st homer of the season in the eighth against right-hander A.J. Achter.

Nick Buss hit his first major-league home run for the Angels (52-73). The left fielder also had an infield single and a stolen base.

The Blue Jays (71-54) entered Tuesday tied for first in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox.

Dickey (9-13) allowed six hits, two walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. The knuckleballer struck out two and allowed a home run in winning for the second time in his past seven starts.

Dickey was replaced by Joe Biagini after walking Cliff Pennington with two outs in the seventh..

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (1-3) allowed four hits, five walks and four runs in four-plus innings. The left-hander struck out two.

Martin, who has 13 RBIs in his past eight games, was the designated hitter Tuesday while Josh Thole caught Dickey. Martin also walked to complete a 3-for-3 game.

After Biagini pitched 1 1/3 innings, Scott Feldman took over in the ninth and pitched around an infield single.

The Blue Jays scored once in the first.

Darwin Barney led off with a double and took third on Josh Donaldson's groundout to Skaggs. After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Martin hit an RBI single.

Buss hit his first major league home run to give the Angels a 2-1 lead in the second. It scored Andrelton Simmons, who reached on an infield single to shortstop.

The Blue Jays used three walks and a single to take a 3-2 lead in the third.

Barney and Donaldson walked and Encarnacion singled to load the bases. Martin walked to force in a run and Troy Tulowitzki grounded into a double play to score another.

A double by Kevin Pillar, a groundout by Saunders and a sacrifice fly by Thole put the Blue Jays into a 4-2 lead in the fourth.

Skaggs was replaced in the fifth by Mike Morin after giving up a leadoff walk to Donaldson.

After Donaldson was caught trying to steal second, Encarnacion walked, Martin singled, Tulowitzki delivered an RBI double and Melvin Upton Jr. hit a sacrifice fly and Toronto led 6-2.

NOTES: Toronto reinstated CF Kevin Pillar (strained left thumb) from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned RHP Ryan Tepera to Triple-A Buffalo. Pillar jammed his thumb Aug. 7 while sliding into second base at Kansas City. Pillar was 6-for-7 in two rehabilitation games with Class-A Dunedin. ... RF Jose Bautista (sprained left knee) is expected to leave the disabled list Thursday. ... Angels RHP Huston Street is expected to have season-ending surgery, pending the result of a re-evaluation of his right knee Tuesday. He last pitched on July 31 before going on the disabled list. ... Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis had an injection in the third knuckle of his right hand and was given Tuesday off. ... Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (7-5, 3.20 ERA) faces Los Angeles RHP Matt Shoemaker (7-13, 4.14 ERA) in the middle contest of the three-game series Wednesday.