Bridwell, Cron help Angels stop Blue Jays' win streak

TORONTO -- Parker Bridwell allowed three hits in 7 1/3 innings and C. J. Cron hit a two-run homer as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Friday night.

The victory by the Angels (50-54) in the opener of a three-game series stopped their three-game losing streak and ended a four-game winning streak by the Blue Jays (48-55).

In making his eighth major league start and ninth appearance, Bridwell (5-1) allowed one run, one walk and struck out four en route to his third straight win.

Kaleb Cowart had three hits and an RBI for the Angels.

Justin Smoak homered for the Blue Jays.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ (3-8) remained winless since July 4 when he allowed five hits, four walks and three runs while striking out five in six innings.

Dominic Leone pitched a perfect seventh inning after replacing Happ. Leone was replaced by Matt Dermody after a one-out double in the eighth by Andrelton Simmons.

Simmons stole third and scored on a single by Kole Calhoun to give the Angels 4-0 lead.

Darwin Barney led off the bottom of the eighth with a double. After Kevin Pillar popped out to shortstop, David Hernandez replaced Bridwell.

Jose Bautista had a two-out double down the left-field line to score a run. Russell Martin singled to right to put runners at the corners. Josh Donaldson ended the inning when his grounder to shortstop forced Martin at second.

Doubles by Cowart and Yunel Escobar against Toronto reliever Chris Smith in the ninth restored the Angels' four-run lead.

Cron then hit his fifth homer of the season to stretch the lead to six runs.

Smoak led off the bottom of the ninth with his 29th homer of the season, a blast to right off Cam Bedrosian.

Happ survived a leadoff double in the first inning but allowed two runs in the second on three walks and two singles, all with two outs.

Martin Maldonado singled, Shane Robinson walked and Cowart singled to produce the first run. Escobar walked to load the bases and Mike Trout also walked to force in a run.

Trout hit an RBI single to left field with two outs in the top of the fourth to increase the lead to 3-0. It scored Maldonado, who walked and took second on Cowart's infield single.

The Blue Jays had their first baserunner when Donaldson walked with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. He took third on the Blue Jays' first hit, a single to right by Smoak. Kendrys Morales flied out to right to end the inning.

NOTES: Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) was helped off the field in the third inning. He fell after stepping on first base as he ran out a groundout. He will be re-evaluated Saturday. INF Darwin Barney replaced Tulowitzki in the lineup and played second base. INF Ryan Goins moved to shortstop from second base. ... Toronto DH Kendrys Morales hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of the 8-4 with over the Oakland A's on Thursday and has four homers this season in the ninth inning or later that have tied the score or put Toronto ahead. ... Angels RHP Yusmeiro Petit (2-0, 2.70 ERA) will make his first start of the season Saturday afternoon after 36 relief appearances when he faces Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano (6-5, 5.99).