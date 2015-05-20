Angels pull out victory over Blue Jays

TORONTO -- A squibber down the third-base line in the eighth inning proved to be the difference on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Angels came away with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

When Angels shortstop Erick Aybar slid safely into third on right fielder Kole Calhoun’s grounder that was fielded by third baseman Josh Donaldson, it loaded the bases and set up a sacrifice fly by designated hitter David Freese that snapped a 2-2 tie.

“I thought (Donaldson) did the right thing,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “I thought he was in the perfect place. The ball was kind of cueing on him and (Calhoun) runs pretty good. I thought it was a perfectly placed ball. (Donaldson) had a hell of a game at third.”

”(Calhoun) capped it off the end of the bat and it was squibbing,“ Donaldson said. ”I know he’s a good runner.

“I thought there was going to be a play at third. I was wrong. And it ended up costing us.”

Left-hander Hector Santiago (3-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) in seven innings and Calhoun homered for the Angels (20-19).

”That’s a lineup that has been chewing up left-handed pitching,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”They’ll let you know if you’re missing your spots. (Santiago) pitched a good game.

“For the most part, I think Hector had really good stuff. He’s just filling up the zone with four pitches. Right now, what Hector is doing is really impressive. He’s staying ahead of a lot of trouble that he got into last year. He’s able to command the ball better.”

“Last year he could command the zone to one side of the plate, this year he can command to both sides and he can change speeds,” said Angels catcher Chris Iannetta, who had two hits, including the game-tying single in the seventh. “He kept his composure and kept pounding the zone.”

Right-hander Huston Street pitched the ninth to earn his 13th save.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (3-4) allowed six hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays (18-23), who had a home run from Donaldson.

“Sanchez was great tonight,” Gibbons said. “From the get-go pounding the strikes. It was fun to watch, he got ground ball after ground ball. He got some strikeouts tonight. It was a tight game. Santiago was really good. He was picking the plate apart. He was pounding that inside corner and painting it pretty good.”

Sanchez took a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning.

It appeared in peril when Aybar and center fielder Mike Trout hit singles with one out. But first baseman Albert Pujols bounced to third to start an inning-ending double play.

“It was a big inning,” Sanchez said. “The game was real close, 2-1, you’ve got their meat of the order coming up and to come out of there with nothing, any athlete in that situation would be pretty pumped up.”

Calhoun walked to lead off the seventh, moved to second on a groundout by Freese and took third on a wild pitch. Left fielder Matt Joyce walked and Iannetta singled to left to tie the game 2-2.

Aybar led off the eighth with a single and took second on Trout’s groundout to third as Donaldson made a fine play. Pujols followed with a walk and Roberto Osuna replaced Sanchez to face Calhoun, who loaded the bases with his fielder’s choice grounder.

Right-hander Joe Smith replaced Santiago and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

Donaldson led off the Toronto first with his ninth homer of the season, a drive to center on a 3-2 pitch. It was his second career homer leading off a game.

The Angels tied the game with two outs in the fourth on the fourth home run of the season by Calhoun.

The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead with an unearned run in the fifth. Center fielder Kevin Pillar reached first on a throwing error by Aybar and second baseman Steve Tolleson walked. Shortstop Ryan Goins sacrificed the runners to second and third. Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly to center.

NOTES: Toronto designated RHP Todd Redmond for assignment Tuesday to make room for RHP Scott Copeland, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after Monday’s game. Redmond was promoted from Buffalo to make a spot start in Monday’s 10-6 win over the Angels and did not factor in the decision. Redmond also was designated for assignment last month and cleared waivers. ... 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) was out of the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for the third straight game. ... RHP Jered Weaver (2-4, 4.44 ERA) will try for his third consecutive win Wednesday when he opposes Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (3-0, 6.17 ERA). ... OF/DH Matt Joyce started in left field for the Angels on Tuesday. He was a late scratch from the Monday afternoon game because he thought it was at night. He arrived when batting practice was under way and was fined for being late.