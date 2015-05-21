EditorsNote: changes third and fourth grafs with Pujols injury update

Angels lose Pujols but beat Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Marc Krauss was filling big shoes when he replaced injured first baseman Albert Pujols on Wednesday.

He was up to the task, hitting a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left-center in the seventh inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pujols left the game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in the fourth. Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto said postgame that Pujols has no broken bones in the hand and wrist. The team is listing Pujols as day-to-day

“We’re naturally concerned,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Albert is as tough as they come, and he was trying to stay in.”

Krauss said, “You never want to lose a teammate, especially a Hall of Famer like Albert. But, at that point in time, there was nothing we could do but just go to battle, next man up. I was able to come in. It just felt good once I saw that (ball) get into the gap. I knew those guys would come around.”

Krauss hit a splitter thrown by right-handed reliever Steve Delabar, the same pitch the first baseman had just chased and missed.

“I looked, and it was a pretty good pitch, but it wasn’t the right pitch,” Delabar said. “We could have set it up differently. It was a good one, but he was kind of leaning out and got a barrel on it.”

Los Angeles right-hander Jered Weaver (3-4) allowed four hits, three walks and three runs while striking out four in seven innings for his third straight win.

Center fielder Mike Trout hit a home run for the Angels (21-19), who won for the seventh time in nine games.

Right-hander Drew Hutchison (3-1) allowed six hits, two walks and four runs in 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays (18-24), who lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Hutchison left with two runners on base and two outs in the seventh inning.

Los Angeles catcher Carlos Perez led off the seventh with a single and was forced at second on an attempted sacrifice by second baseman Taylor Featherston, who stole second and took third on a wild pitch.

Featherston was tagged out in a rundown between third and home on a grounder to shortstop with the infield in. Trout walked as the Blue Jays pitched around him, and Delabar came in.

“That’s what I would do if I was the manager when Albert goes out and I come in,” Krauss said. “I‘m one-for-whatever, why are you going to pitch to the best player in the game (Trout) when you’re clinging to a lead?”

Scioscia said of Krauss, “He stayed on it and drove it to left-center. That’s a good at-bat.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said, “It’s been a struggle. I felt we had the perfect matchup there, (Delabar) especially, he’s been getting lefties out. And Krauss came into the game replacing Pujols. You don’t want to lose pitching to Trout there.”

Right-hander Joe Smith pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for the Angels, and Huston Street pitched the ninth for his 14th save of the season.

The Angels opened the scoring in the fourth, when they loaded the bases with no outs.

Trout led off with a single and Pujols was hit by a pitch. Toronto second baseman Steve Tolleson made a sliding stop on a grounder up the middle by right fielder Kole Calhoun, but his toss was too late to get the force at second. Calhoun was credited with an infield hit.

Hutchison struck out third baseman David Freese but walked left fielder Matt Joyce with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Weaver, who issued six walks in his first eight starts this season, walked designated hitter Jose Bautista and first baseman Edwin Encarnacion to start the Toronto fourth.

Catcher Russell Martin bounced into a double play, but right fielder Chris Colabello doubled to tie the score, and center fielder Ezequiel Carrera singled to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Carrera slid home to score the third run of the inning on a double to left by left fielder Danny Valencia.

Trout hit his 11th homer of the season to center with two outs in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2.

NOTES: SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib) will join Triple-A Buffalo in Toledo on Thursday for a rehab assignment and is tentatively scheduled to rejoin the Blue Jays on Monday. .. OF Kevin Pillar, who started all of Toronto’s 41 games before Wednesday, was not in the starting lineup. He appeared as a pinch runner. ... Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his fourth straight game. ... Angels OF/DH Matt Joyce picked up a hit after a scoring change on a ball originally ruled an error during a game in Baltimore. ... Angels RF Kole Calhoun, a left-handed hitter, homered to left field Tuesday for the first time in his career. It was his 29th career homer and fourth of the season. ... The four-game series ends Thursday with the Angels starting RHP Matt Shoemaker (3-3, 5.63 ERA) against Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey (1-5, 5.76 ERA).