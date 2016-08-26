Pujols, Trout propel Angels past Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Albert Pujols kept reaching milestones as usual on Thursday and the Los Angeles Angels kept winning, which has not been so usual this season.

Pujols drove in the 100th run of the season with a sixth-inning single that put the Angels (54-73) into the lead as they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Mike Trout had three hits and four RBIs and Jered Weaver won for the first time since July 17 as the Angels ended J.A. Happ’s string of 11 straight winning decisions.

Pujols is the fifth player in major-league history to have 100 or more RBIs in 13 seasons, joining Alex Rodriguez, Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.

“Just 100 RBIs, it’s not the first time I’ve done it in my career,” Pujols said. “It’s good company but I don’t think that’s what I play for. My goal is to try to help is to win. I think when my career ends and I can look back I‘m going to enjoy it. But right now to try and suck everything in and to think about that is hard for me.”

“He’s hit the ball hard all year, but early in the year (did not have) a lot to show for it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Just the fact of getting to 100 RBIs and getting to them so early in the season shows you how productive he’s been.”

Weaver (9-11), who had lost his four previous decisions, allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and three walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings to improve his record to 11-2 in 14 career starts against the Blue Jays.

Josh Donaldson homered for the Blue Jays (71-56), who remained in a tie for first place in the American League East with Boston. The Red Sox lost 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays had two RBIs from Jose Bautista, whose return from the disabled list should help a sputtering offense.

“There’s no doubt we’ve cooled off,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “That’s due to change, it always does.”

Happ allowed four runs on six hits with one walk while striking out six in five-plus innings in losing for the first time since June 6.

The left-hander retired 13 batters in a row before Kaleb Cowart opened the sixth with a double to right.

Happ walked the next batter, Gregorio Petit, and Kole Calhoun hit an infield single that bounced off the pitcher’s foot to load the bases.

After being checked by a trainer, Happ remained in the game and Trout slapped a two-run single to left to tie the game 2-2.

Happ said that after the sting was gone being hit by the ball was a “non-factor.”

A wild pitch put runners at second and third.

Pujols singled to center to give the Angels a 3-2 lead and Joe Biagini replaced Happ, who is 0-5 in five career starts against the the Angels.

C.J. Cron hit into a double play for the second time in the game as the fourth run of the inning scored.

“I felt like I was going deep in that game for sure,” Happ said. “It didn’t bounce our way. I think if that ball doesn’t hit off my foot there, potential double play and the inning looks a whole lot different, maybe we get out of it. But just struggled to kind of get through that inning right there.”

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth on two-out singles by Kevin Pillar and Melvin Upton Jr. and a walk to Ezequiel Carrera.

Jose Valdez replaced Weaver and ended the inning in a grounder to second by Darwin Barney.

“I made a couple of mistakes I kind of got away with,” Weaver said. “Albert and Mike had a great series putting up some runs for us and a bunch of RBIs, so it was awesome.”

The Angels loaded the bases in the seventh on a single by Jett Bandy and a bunt hit by Nick Buss against Biagini and a two-out walk by Calhoun against Brett Cecil.

Joaquin Benoit replaced Cecil to face Trout, who hit a two-run single to left.

J.C. Ramirez replaced Valdez in the bottom of the eighth and retired the side on three grounders to shortstop.

Fernando Salas allowed doubles by Upton and Bautista in the bottom of the ninth.

The Blue Jays scored an unearned run in the second. Upton doubled to left with one out. Second baseman Petit was charged with an error on Carrera’s grounder and Barney walked to load the bases for Bautista, who hit a sacrifice fly.

Donaldson hit a 1-1 changeup to left for his 29th homer of the season with two out in the fifth to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

NOTES: Toronto RF Jose Bautista (sprained left knee) was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday and batted leadoff. INF Ryan Goins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Bautista, who served as the designated hitter. ... 2B Devon Travis (sore ligament, right ring finger) was out of the lineup for the third straight game after receiving a cortisone injection in the finger Tuesday. ... Angels RHP Cam Bedrosian (tendinitis in middle finger) had an angiogram that showed a blood clot originating in his upper right arm. He will see a vascular specialist. ... Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (6-12, 5.21 ERA) faces Minnesota Twins LHP Pat Dean (1-3, 5.48 ERA) on Friday to open a three-game series at Rogers Centre. ... Angels RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-11, 5.22 ERA) opposes Detroit Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (13-7, 3.38 ERA) on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Comerica Park.