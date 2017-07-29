Bridwell, Cron help Angels stop Blue Jays' win streak

TORONTO -- If winning is fun, then Los Angeles Angels right-hander Parker Bridwell is having plenty of it.

Bridwell allowed three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings Friday night and C. J. Cron hit a two-run homer as the Angels ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Angels are 8-1 in Bridwell's starts.

"I'm just having a good time," Bridwell said. "Every start, my objective is just to keep the team in the game. Once you do that, you have a better chance of winning."

Mike Trout had two RBIs and Kaleb Cowart had three hits and an RBI for the Angels (50-54) in the opener of a three-game series to stop a four-game winning streak by the Blue Jays (48-55).

Justin Smoak hit his 29th homer of the season for Blue Jays in the ninth inning against Cam Bedrosian.

In making his eighth major league start and ninth appearance, Bridwell (5-1) allowed one walk and struck out four en route to his third straight win.

"Pretty much every time out he's pitching his game and letting other hitters try to adjust to him," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's using all of his stuff and keeping them off balance. He did a good job tonight, obviously."

"I played behind him a few times in Triple-A," Cowart said. "He's got electric stuff and works quick. He's the kind of guy you want on the mound."

Toronto starter J.A. Happ (3-8) remained winless since July 4 when he allowed five hits, four walks and three runs while striking out five in six innings.

"Their guy was better, that's the bottom line," Happ said. "A couple too many walks but we were right there for most of the game."

Dominic Leone pitched a perfect seventh inning after replacing Happ. Leone was replaced by Matt Dermody after a one-out double in the eighth by Andrelton Simmons.

Simmons stole third and scored on a single by Kole Calhoun to give the Angels 4-0 lead.

Darwin Barney led off the bottom of the eighth with a double. After Kevin Pillar popped out to shortstop, David Hernandez replaced Bridwell.

Jose Bautista had a two-out double down the left-field line to score a run.

Doubles by Cowart and Yunel Escobar against Toronto reliever Chris Smith in the ninth restored the Angels' four-run lead.

Cron then hit his fifth homer of the season to stretch the lead to six runs.

Happ survived a leadoff double in the first inning but allowed two runs in the second on three walks and two singles, all with two outs.

Martin Maldonado singled, Shane Robinson walked and Cowart singled to produce the first run. Escobar walked to load the bases and Trout also walked to force in a run.

Happ and catcher Russell Martin had words with plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the inning and Blue Jays manager John Gibbons also visited the umpire during the inning.

"It had some similarities (to Thursday) that's why I went out there to keep anything from happening," Gibbons said. "He's a veteran umpire, too. He's going to let you say little bit anyway, then he'll put an end to it, which is what he did. It could have been ugly just like (Thursday)."

Happ and Hernandez had a brief meeting after the inning.

"Wouldn't you know it, the first time in the history of baseball where a player and an umpire had a disagreement, that's what that was," Happ said. "I was disappointed, I thought I was hitting in the glove. In the heat of the moment you're not always right. I thought there was a little difference between the first and second inning in the strike zone and I was trying to get a grasp on that from him. I was a little bit (surprised by his reaction) and that was part of the conversation we had, a brief one."

Gibbons, Martin and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman all were ejected in the fifth inning Thursday in an 8-4 win over the Oakland Athletics for arguing with plate umpire Will Little.

Trout hit an RBI single to left field with two outs in the top of the fourth to increase the lead to 3-0. It scored Maldonado, who walked and took second on Cowart's infield single.

The Blue Jays had their first baserunners in the fourth when Josh Donaldson walked with two outs followed by a single to right by Smoak.

NOTES: Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) was helped off the field in the third inning. He fell after stepping on first base as he ran out a groundout. He will be re-evaluated Saturday. INF Darwin Barney replaced Tulowitzki in the lineup and played second base. INF Ryan Goins moved to shortstop from second base. ... Toronto DH Kendrys Morales hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of the 8-4 with over the Oakland A's on Thursday and has four homers this season in the ninth inning or later that have tied the score or put Toronto ahead. ... Angels RHP Yusmeiro Petit (2-0, 2.70 ERA) will make his first start of the season Saturday afternoon after 36 relief appearances when he faces Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano (6-5, 5.99).