Preview: Angels at Braves

Evan Gattis has raised his batting average more than 40 points in less than three weeks and will take a 13-game hitting streak into the second contest of a three-game series versus the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Gattis struck the big blow in Atlanta’s 4-3 victory Friday night, belting a three-run homer as the Braves earned their first win in seven interleague games this season. Asked what feels good at the plate, Gattis said: “Everything, right now.”

The Angels entered the series with a major league-best 90-46 mark in interleague play since 2007 but a late comeback fell short as they dropped their second straight following a five-game winning streak. Center fielder Mike Trout has hit safely in eight consecutive games and 19 of his last 20 while knocking in 17 runs and scoring 15 during that span. Albert Pujols, who drove in a pair of runs Friday night, has 36 RBIs in 37 games at Turner Field.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (6-2, 3.09 ERA) vs. Braves RH Gavin Floyd (1-2, 2.57)

Richards bounced back from his worst performance of the season, when he failed to get through the first inning in a loss at Oakland on May 30, with back-to-back stellar outings. He blanked Houston on four hits over eight innings on June 4 and avenged his woeful effort by limiting Oakland to one run over seven innings on Monday. Richards has been sensational away from home with a 4-1 mark and 2.08 ERA in eight starts.

Floyd finally broke into the win column in his last turn, holding Colorado to one run over 6 2/3 innings to earn his first victory since October 2012. It was a solid bounce-back effort from Floyd, who was knocked around for five runs (three earned) and 10 hits over five innings in a loss to Seattle in his previous start. Floyd has not had much success versus the Angels, going 2-6 with a 5.27 ERA in 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 3B Chris Johnson is 10-for-20 in his last five games.

1. Pujols (7-for-13, 2 HRs, eight RBIs) and OF Josh Hamilton (8-for-15) have tattooed Floyd, who has two of his five complete games versus Los Angeles.

2. Braves RF Jason Heyward is listed as day-to-day after he was hit in the right hand by a pitch in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Braves 2