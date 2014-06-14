Braves get interleague win over Angels

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves finally have an interleague victory, and it came in a game in which they appeared to be at a severe disadvantage in the pitching matchup.

Catcher Evan Gattis and third baseman Chris Johnson backed starter Aaron Harang with consecutive first-inning homers off Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson, and the Braves defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night before a crowd of 39,699 at Turner Field.

“Runs early are always good,” said Gattis, who connected with two on.

The Braves dropped their first six interleague games, and they were the only team in the majors that was winless against the other league. Wilson had been 6-0 in his past 11 starts against National League teams.

Harang, though, was staked to a quick four-run lead and turned the tables on the Angels after going 0-4 with a 10.38 ERA against them last season while with the Seattle Mariners.

The veteran right-hander allowed four hits and a run over six innings, his only real failing being two wild pitches. He walked three and struck out two while evening his record at 5-5 and lowering his ERA to 3.20.

“Aaron gave us a terrific job to win a ballgame,” manager Fred Gonzalez said. “He’s pitching real good for us.”

Wilson (7-6) shut down the Braves after giving up a three-run homer to catcher Gattis and a solo shot to third baseman Johnson in the first inning. Wilson struck out eight in six innings while allowing six hits and two walks.

The home run by Gattis was his 14th -- the most by a major league catcher -- and extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

“Everything feels real good right now,” he said. “I just have to keep it going.”

The Angels made it a one-run game in the eighth inning as first baseman Albert Pujols drove in two runs -- one of which was unearned -- with a single off Shae Simmons. The rookie reliever, though, kept the Braves ahead by stranding two runners.

“That was a danger spot right there,” Gonzalez said.

Craig Kimbrel retired the Angels in order with two strikeouts in the ninth inning for his 19th save in 22 chances.

Given the green light on a 3-0 pitch, Gattis took advantage of grooved fastball for a three-run homer to left-center field with two outs in the first inning after Wilson hit right fielder Jason Heyward with a pitch and walked first baseman Freddie Freeman.

“I was fairly certain he was going to swing there,” Wilson said. “I went to throw it on the outside corner. Instead it was right down the middle. Just a really bad pitch.”

Then Johnson picked on a 3-2 fastball from Wilson for a homer to left-center field. It was his third home run of the season and the third time this year the Braves hit back-to-back homers.

“When you give up four runs in the first inning it’s crappy,” Wilson said. “Pitching to contact got me.”

Heyward, struck on the back of the right hand, was pulled in favor of Jordan Schafer when it was his turn to bat again in the second inning. X-rays were negative and Heyward was listed as day to day with a contusion.

“He came in and couldn’t grip the bat,” Gonzalez said. “Fortunately our hand specialist was here and it looks like everything is OK.”

The Angels made it 4-1 in the third inning when Harang gave up a double to Hank Conger and allowed the catcher to come around on two wild pitches.

It was the eighth, though, when it got scary for the Braves. After center fielder B.J. Upton dropped a one-out liner, Angels center fielder Mike Trout blooped in an opposite field double, Pujols singled and left fielder Josh Hamilton walked.

Simmons, though, struck out second baseman Howie Kendrick got shortstop Erick Aybar to bounce out.

NOTES: Braves C Gerald Laird, who was knocked flat when hit in the face by an errant backswing on Thursday in Colorado, passed his concussion tests and said he was feeling good enough to play if called on. “I’ve been hit in the chin a few other times, but not that good,” he said. “It’s a little bruised and a little sore. But otherwise I feel fine.” ... The Angels’ only other interleague series in Atlanta came in 2005, when they took two of three games. ... The teams have played twice in Anaheim, the last time in 2011. ... The Angels came into Atlanta with a 6-2 record against the National League this year and were a major league-best 90-46 in interleague play since 2007. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards (6-2, 3.09 ERA) will start the middle game of the series Saturday night against Braves RHP Gavin Floyd (1-2, 2.57 ERA).