Angels score five in 13th inning to beat Braves

ATLANTA -- Even when the Los Angeles Angels kept coughing up the lead, fill-in manager Dino Ebel was confident they would find a way to get a win.

“This game was ours,” said Ebel, the team’s bench coach who was replacing manager Mike Scioscia while he was attending the funeral for Bob Welch. “We were going to find a way to make it ours, and that’s what they did.”

The Angels won it with a five-run outburst in the 13th inning, giving them an 11-6 win over the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field. Right fielder Kole Calhoun dropped a bases-loaded single into center field to drive in the go-ahead run and give Los Angeles the lead for good.

Calhoun singled in front of a diving B.J. Upton to give the Angels a 7-6 lead. The rally enabled the Angels to avoid losing a game that saw them squander leads in the ninth and 10th innings.

“You’ve got to give our team credit,” Ebel said. “Everybody contributed tonight.”

Center fielder Mike Trout followed with a two-run double and first baseman Albert Pujols drove in two more with a sharp single to complete the outburst.

Trout and Pujols were both 3-for-6 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a solo homer. Trout hit his 13th homer and Pujols hit his 16th when the duo went back-to-back against Atlanta starter Gavin Floyd in the sixth.

“The big boys got us there at the end,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

The winning pitcher was Fernando Salas (4-0), who pitched two scoreless innings. Former Brave Cory Rasmus closed the game with a scoreless inning.

The losing pitcher was David Hale (2-1), who was charged with five runs in 2 1/3 innings.

The Angels started their rally when shortstop Erick Aybar singled and went to second on a passed ball. Hale walked pinch hitter C.J. Wilson, the pitcher who was sent up to bunt, and plunked catcher Chris Iannetta to load the bases. That’s when Calhoun got the go-ahead single, as Upton just missed making a diving catch.

The Angels appeared to have the game in hand in the ninth inning. They led 5-1 against an Atlanta team that had scored only one run in its previous 15 innings. But the Braves rallied against Angels closer Ernesto Frieri to send the game into extra innings.

“You’ve got to give credit to our guys,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We battled back and battled back. Battling back and fighting back is not a trait we lack.”

The first five Braves batters in the ninth inning got hits, with first baseman Freddie Freeman tying the game with a double. Reliever Mike Morin stopped the bleeding by striking out left fielder Justin Upton and getting third baseman Chris Johnson to hit into an inning-ending double play.

“Even when we trailed by four runs we had opportunities,” Atlanta shortstop Andrelton Simmons said. “At the end, the team that capitalizes is the one that wins.”

The rally ruined a stellar effort from Angels starter Garrett Richards. The right-hander allowed four hits and three walks and struck out a career-high 10. Richards has allowed only one run and struck out 23 over his last 21 innings.

“Richards had a great night,” Ebel said. “He made pitches when he had to in big spots. That was nice to see.”

The Angels took the lead in the 10th when Pujols led off with a hustle double against Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel and scored on a soft single by left fielder Josh Hamilton.

The Braves tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the 10th against rookie Cam Bedrosian, a Georgia native and son of former Cy Young winner Steve Bedrosian. He allowed a leadoff single to second baseman Tommy La Stella, who went to second on a balk and took third on pinch hitter Ramiro Pena’s infield single. La Stella scored on a single by right fielder Jason Heyward.

NOTES: The Angels were without manager Mike Scioscia, who took the day off to attend the funeral of former teammate Bob Welch in Arizona. Bench coach Dino Ebel took his place. Ebel was 2-0 when Scioscia missed two games earlier this year to attend his daughter’s college graduation. ... Atlanta RF Jason Heyward was back in the lineup after being hit by a pitch on the right hand during the first inning of Friday’s game. An X-ray revealed no break and Heyward told manager Fredi Gonzalez he was well enough to play. ... The Angels signed second-round pick Joe Gatto, a right-handed pitcher from New Jersey. ... The sellout crowd of 48,559 was the largest of the season for the Braves.