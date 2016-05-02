Preview: Angels at Brewers

Jered Weaver’s velocity has dipped to the point where fans may question whether the radar gun is functioning, but the Los Angeles Angels veteran right-hander looks to remain unbeaten when he takes the mound for Monday’s series opener at the Milwaukee Brewers. The Angels avoided a three-game sweep at Texas on Sunday while the Brewers halted a four-game skid versus Miami.

Weaver, who posted double-digit victories in his first nine seasons prior to his 7-12 campaign in 2015, is 3-0 despite a fastball that is averaging 82 miles per hour. With the designated hitter not available, playing time at first base could go to Albert Pujols, a career .331 hitter with 19 homers and 54 RBIs at Miller Park. Milwaukee’s starting pitchers failed to go five innings in 14 of its 23 games in April and the first contest of May was not much better as Wily Peralta couldn’t make it through six innings despite being staked to an early 10-run lead. Jimmy Nelson, the team’s most reliable starter, will attempt to give the Brewers back-to-back victories for the first time since April 19-20.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (3-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (3-2 3.16)

Weaver managed to stay unbeaten despite a shaky six-inning performance versus Kansas City on Tuesday, when he was charged with four runs on a season-high nine hits - seven of which went for extra bases. The 33-year-old Weaver had his best outing in his previous turn, holding the Chicago White Sox to one run on three hits over seven frames. He tossed six scoreless innings to beat the Brewers in his lone start at Miller Park in August 2013.

Nelson permitted only one earned run on two hits but had his three-start winning streak halted in a 5-1 loss at the Chicago Cubs last time out as his defense and a lack or control betrayed him. It marked the third time in five starts he gave up at least four walks, but Nelson did manage to keep the ball in the park after surrendering six homers in his first four turns. Five of the six blasts have come at Miller Park, where he is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 1B Chris Carter broke out of an 0-for-13 rut with a pair of homers among his three hits and three RBIs in Sunday’s game.

2. Angels 1B C.J. Cron is 8-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak while RF Kole Calhoun was 6-for-12 versus Texas.

3. Brewers LF Ryan Braun, coming off a three-hit game, is 4-for-11 with a homer and five RBIs versus the Angels.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Angels 4