Preview: Angels at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers vie for their third straight victory as they continue their seven-game homestand with the middle contest of a three-game interleague set against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Milwaukee dropped the first three contests of its stretch at home before routing Miami on Sunday and posting back-to-back four-run innings in an 8-5 triumph in Monday’s series opener.

Ryan Braun, who reportedly has restructured his no-trade clause, appears to be locked in at the plate as the slugger has posted two straight three-hit performances and recorded four RBIs in his last three contests. Los Angeles fell to 1-3 on its six-game road trip despite a four-hit, three-RBI effort from Mike Trout on Monday. The 24-year-old former American League MVP has registered four of his six home runs and 12 of his 18 RBIs on the season over his last nine contests. Albert Pujols also has been swinging the bat well, recording a hit in seven of his last eight games while belting four of his six home runs in that span.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Nick Tropeano (1-0, 2.11 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (2015: 0-0, 6.75)

Tropeano has pitched extremely well over his first four starts, allowing a total of five runs in 21 1/3 innings, but has issued 10 walks and has yet to last six frames. The 25-year-old from West Islip, New York has settled for a no-decision in each of his last three outings, including a 5 1/3-inning performance against Kansas City on Wednesday in which he yielded two runs and eight hits. Tropeano, who has yet to face Milwaukee in his career, has given up one run over 10 2/3 frames in two turns on the road this year.

Guerra will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace the recently demoted Taylor Jungmann in the rotation. The 31-year-old Guerra will be making his first major-league start after appearing in three games in relief for the Chicago White Sox last season. The Venezuelan went 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA in four starts for the Sky Sox this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are expected to be one of nearly 20 teams on hand to watch free-agent RHP Tim Lincecum throw in front of scouts on Friday in Arizona.

2. Milwaukee has received only six quality starts in 25 games this season, with RHP Jimmy Nelson recording four - including one on Monday.

3. Los Angeles OF Daniel Nava (knee) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire on Monday.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Brewers 3