Angels 7, Brewers 3

MILWAUKEE -- Mike Trout’s seventh homer of the season and a two-run single by Johnny Giavotella sparked a four-run rally in the eighth inning and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

With right-hander Tyler Thornburg on the mound, Milwaukee took a 3-2 lead into the eighth.

Trout already had an RBI triple to his credit on the day when he stepped in against Thornburg (2-1), who hung a slider that Trout ripped to right.

Thornburg struck out Albert Pujols, but the next three batters reached base, setting the stage for pinch hitter C.J. Cron, who worked the count full before sending a fastball to left for a double that scored Andrelton Simmons.

Blaine Boyer took over on the mound and immediately allowed two more runs to score, this time on a base hit by Giavotella.

Los Angeles plated an insurance run in the ninth.

Staked to an early 1-0 lead thanks to Hernan Perez’s home run, Brewers right-hander Zach Davies recorded his first quality start of the season, holding the Angels to a pair of runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings of work.

Both runs came in the third, when Rafael Ortega singled off the glove of shortstop Jonathan Villar, scoring Giavotella.

Trout tied the game at 2 with a triple to center before Davies steadied himself and got out of the inning without further damage.

Milwaukee evened the score in the fifth, on an RBI single from Ryan Braun, then went back in front an inning later when Perez singled and eventually scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Cam Bedrosian, who came on in relief of starter Hector Santiago.

Santiago was charged with all three Milwaukee runs, giving up eight hits and four walks while striking out four and working 5 1/3 innings.

Fernando Salas (2-1) took the victory with a scoreless seventh inning while Fernando Salas earned his second save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

NOTES: LF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ lineup Wednesday. He sat out Milwaukee’s 5-4 victory Tuesday, a planned off-day according to manager Craig Counsell. Braun came into the game batting .372 on the season, the fourth-best mark among National League hitters. He went 2-for-5 Wednesday to raise his average to .374... Milwaukee was without RF Domingo Santana, who sat for the second time in three games due to tightness in his right shoulder. OF Alex Presley moved from center field to right field while Ramon Flores took over in center. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia wasn’t sure if RHP Garrett Richards would take his next scheduled turn Friday against the Rays. Richards lasted just four innings his last time out because of cramps and dehydration. He also missed his usual between-starts bullpen session. Richards is 1-3 with a 2.34 ERA in six starts for the Angels this season.