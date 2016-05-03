Nelson, Brewers down Angels

MILWAUKEE -- When the season began, the Milwaukee Brewers’ front office was optimistic that the team’s trio of young, homegrown arms would take their next logical steps in development and be bright spots in a rebuilding season.

While Wily Peralta and Taylor Jungmann failed to hold up that end of the bargain so far, right-hander Jimmy Nelson is looking more and more like an ace in the waiting with every start.

He provided another positive performance Monday, striking out six over seven innings as the Brewers held off the Los Angeles Angels for a 8-5 victory in an interleague contest at Miller Park.

“It is his second full season,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Last year in his first full year there were lots of learning experiences throughout the season. I really think he’s taken a step forward in a lot of ways. There are more steps to take, but he’s certainly taken a step forward.”

Nelson allowed two runs on four hits and three walks. He needed just 94 pitches to get through his outing -- marking just the second time a Milwaukee starter went at least seven innings. Not surprisingly, Nelson had the only other such outing, lasting 7 1/3 against the San Francisco Giants on April 5.

“Your mindset as a starter is to throw the whole game,” said Nelson, who is responsible for four of the six quality starts recorded by Milwaukee’s rotation. “You don’t want those guys down there in the bullpen to get any work. You go from there after things in the game happen, but as close as you can get to nine innings, that’s good.”

He also chipped in two hits on offense, including an RB single in the fifth inning that drove in the go-ahead run as Milwaukee put four runs on the board.

Ryan Braun paced Milwaukee’s offense, collecting three hits for the second consecutive game. The Brewers combined for 14 hits in all, with 11 coming at the expense of Angels right-hander Jered Weaver.

Weaver coasted through his first three innings, allowing just two hits. He gave up three consecutive singles to open the fourth but got out of the jam when Braun was picked off at first base and then Kirk Nieuwenhuis chopped into an inning-ending double play.

He wasn’t so lucky, though, in the fifth.

Aaron Hill drew a leadoff walk then scored when Yadiel Rivera’s base hit got past Angels left fielder Rafael Ortega. Rivera moved to second on the play, and he scored when Nelson pulled back on a bunt attempt and slashed a base hit into right.

Weaver put the next two batters away, then intentionally walked Braun. That loaded the bases for Jonathan Lucroy, who drove in all three runners with a double to left-center.

Things didn’t get much better in the sixth, when Weaver gave up three consecutive singles to open the inning before giving way to left-hander Greg Mahle.

Mahle struck out Nelson then walked Alex Presley. Jonathan Villar then doubled through the hole at second, driving in two more.

“It was frustrating,” said Weaver, who allowed seven runs, walked two and struck out three in five-plus innings. “I hit a speed bump and couldn’t slow down.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia made another change, this time calling for right-hander Cam Bedrosian, who gave up an RBI single to Braun before striking out his next two to end the inning.

The Angels turned an 8-1 deficit into an 8-2 game when Mike Trout hit a solo home run off right-hander Michael Blazek in the sixth, then added two more in the eighth on an RBI double by Albert Pujols and a run-scoring base hit by C.J. Cron.

They got even closer in the ninth, scoring one then loading the bases against closer Jeremy Jeffress, who finally shut Los Angeles down by striking out Ji-Man Choi.

NOTES: Milwaukee designated LHP Sam Freeman for assignment after the game. Freeman appeared in seven games for the Brewers after being claimed off waivers two days into the season and went 0-0 with a 12.91 ERA, allowing 11 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings. ... The Brewers will replace Freeman on the active roster with RHP Junior Guerra, who will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and start Wednesday against the Angels. ... Angels LHP Tommy Skaggs underwent an MRI exam on his left arm Monday in Los Angeles, which revealed a case of biceps tendinitis. Skaggs was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery with Triple-A Salt Lake, will be shut down for a week then re-evaluated. ... Brewers RF Domingo Santana was scratched from the lineup just before first pitch due to tightness in his right shoulder. Alex Presley took his spot in the field as well as atop the Brewers’ batting order.