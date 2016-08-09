Preview: Angels at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have won seven straight as they kick off a 10-game homestand with a pair against the Los Angeles Angels beginning Tuesday. "This is trending in the right direction," manager Joe Maddon told reporters after Chicago completed a three-game sweep in Oakland with a 3-1 victory Sunday for its 10th win in the last 11 games. "It's up to us to take care of maintaining that."

The Cubs (69-41) boast the top record in baseball, including a major league-best 11-4 interleague mark, and own a double-digit lead in the National League Central while possessing the lowest ERA in the game at 3.15. "Right now everything is going good," Chicago's Kris Bryant told reporters after belting his 27th home run Sunday, exceeding the 26 he hit in his 2015 rookie season. "It feels like we can win every game out there. The off days have been huge, to help get our minds right a little bit." Los Angeles (49-62) has lost four straight, including the first three of its nine-game road trip - all two-run decisions in Seattle. The Cubs' John Lackey and Angels' Jered Weaver - Tuesday's starters - were Los Angeles teammates during Weaver's first four major league seasons (2006-09) with Lackey serving as his mentor.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (8-8, 5.11 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (8-7, 3.70)

Weaver earned a no-decision after allowing four runs (three earned) and nine hits in six innings of Los Angeles' 8-6 victory over Oakland on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Californian, who is 4-4 with a 5.03 ERA in nine road starts this season, is on pace to record his highest career WHIP (1.45) and fewest strikeouts per nine innings (4.7). Weaver is 1-0 with an 0.69 ERA in two starts (13 innings) versus the Cubs - last facing them when receiving a no-decision in 2013 - and has significant experience only against Ben Zobrist (8-for-27, homer, three doubles, six strikeouts).

Lackey received a no-decision in his third straight quality start after yielding three runs and seven hits while striking out eight in seven innings of the Cubs' 5-4 victory over Miami on Wednesday. The 37-year-old Texan, who pitched for Los Angeles in his first eight seasons, is 5-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 11 home starts this year. Lackey is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA versus his former team and has trouble with Yuniel Escobar (11-for-30), who might not play Tuesday because of a sore left knee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Zobrist (.279) is hitting .353 with five doubles and nine RBIs in his last 14 games.

2. Los Angeles DH/1B Albert Pujols, who is 11th on the career run list with 581 (21 this season), has belted 56 against Chicago - his most against any team.

3. Cubs LF Jorge Soler went 4-for-12 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs in the Oakland series - his first action since June 6 because of a hamstring injury.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Angels 2