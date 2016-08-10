FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Preview: Angels at Cubs
August 11, 2016 / 3:32 AM / a year ago

Preview: Angels at Cubs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Chicago Cubs have matched a season-high with eight straight wins and have shown no sign of letting up. The Cubs look to wrap up a season sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Angels and improve upon the majors' best record when the teams complete their two-game set Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Chicago breezed to a 5-1 victory Tuesday behind eight strong innings from former Angels ace John Lackey, continuing a trend of dominant starting pitching for the Cubs since the All-Star break. The Cubs have allowed two or fewer runs in nine of their last 12 games, going 11-1 over that stretch. Things are trending in the opposite direction for the Angels, who have dropped five straight, allowing 30 runs during the skid. Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel will be activated from the bereavement list to make the start and looks to improve upon his 6-1 record and 2.24 ERA at home.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.23 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (11-5, 3.07)

Nolasco’s Angels' debut was a rough one, as he allowed five runs over six innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Thursday. The 33-year-old surrendered three homers among six hits and has given up at least one long ball in five straight starts. Nolasco is 7-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against the Cubs, but he hasn’t faced them since 2013.

Hammel has won four straight starts to set a career-high for wins after tossing six shutout innings against Miami on Aug. 2. The 33-year-old has allowed four runs and 16 hits in 24 innings during the winning streak and hasn’t given up more than two runs in a start since July 1. Hammel is 1-3 with a 6.59 ERA in six games (five starts) against the Angels, with the last meeting in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels DH/1B Albert Pujols has hit 56 home runs against the Cubs – his most against any team – but is 0-for-10 against Chicago this season.

2. Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant belted his 28th home run Tuesday and has homered in consecutive games for the first time since July 4-5.

3. Chicago is 12-4 in interleague play and has posted a 1.86 team ERA against American League opponents.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Angels 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
