Lackey lasts 8 as Cubs down Angels

CHICAGO -- Veteran John Lackey and rookie catcher Willson Contreras may be the Chicago Cubs odd couple but their partnership paid off once again on Tuesday.

Lackey gave up one early run and three hits over eight innings while Contreras was confident behind the plate and at-bat with a solo third inning homer as the Cubs beat Los Angeles Angels 5-1 in a series-opener on Tuesday.

Contreras has now caught in five of Lackey's last eight starts including two wins in their last three together.

"I thought the mix overall was really good tonight working with Willy," Lackey said. "We're starting to get some better results, not as much shaking. He called a good game and I was locating pretty decent."

Lackey (9-7) surrendered a first inning solo home run and little else while walking one and striking out six in his fourth eight-inning effort of the season.

"He's aggressive," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "He had an exceptional slider tonight and a really good changeup. Those were the two pitches that were really as good as I've seen for a while. ... That's why he was able to pitch so deeply into the game and so well."

Kris Bryant added a solo home run in the fifth inning as the Cubs (70-41) won their eighth straight and third in-a-row this season over the Angels (49-63).

Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 and scored twice while Jorge Soler also had two hits in his fourth consecutive start since coming off the disabled list.

Angels starter Jared Weaver (8-9) worked five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out three and walking a pair.

"It's not an easy lineup to face," Weaver said. "It's one of those lineups where you can't really breathe. There's no leeway, so you grind it and try to make some outs."

Right fielder Kole Calhoun gave the Angels a 1-0 lead on the game's second pitch from Lackey, launching a one-out solo home run to left field for his 11th of the season.

Contreras evened the score in the third with a leadoff homer to left for his sixth of the season.

Chicago scored twice in the fourth after Rizzo led off with a double to right. Ben Zobrist brought Rizzo home with a two-base hit to the right field corner and he eventually scored for a 3-1 lead on Addison Russell's one-out sacrifice to left.

The Cubs added two more runs in the fifth inning.

Bryant made it 4-1 with a two-out solo home run to left on a first pitch from Weaver, his team-leading 28th of the season. Rizzo then reached on a double and came home for a 5-1 lead as Soler beat out an infield single.

NOTES: Los Angeles claimed LHP Brett Oberholtzer off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Angels also placed RHP Cam Bedrosian on the disabled list while activating RHP A.J. Achter from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... 1B Albert Pujols entered the series with 56 home runs against the Cubs, his most versus any opponent. ... The Angels send RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.23 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (11-5, 3.07 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale. Chicago activated Hammel off the bereavement list on Monday while optioning RHP Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa. Grimm was 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA (18 earned runs/35 1/3 innings pitched) in 46 relief appearances. ... Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks was named co-National League Player of the Week on Monday with Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, who collected his 3,000th career hit. Hendricks (11-7, 2.17 ERA) was 2-0 with an 0.55 ERA last week with nine strikeouts. ... Tuesday marked the 28th anniversary of Wrigley Field's first night game -- a 6-4 Cubs' victory over the New York Mets. Chicago is now 329-307 all-time record under the lights.