Cubs complete sweep of Angels, win 9th straight

CHICAGO -- Addison Russell saved his best for last on Wednesday night.

The Chicago Cubs shortstop prevented a potential tying run from scoring in the eighth inning, then added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame with his 13th home run of the season in a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Cubs (71-41) earned their ninth consecutive win while sweeping the two-game series from the Angels (49-64).

Russell scooped up Andrelton Simmons' two-out grounder for an inning-ending out in the eighth.

"Making that play makes it pretty sweet," said Russell, who said he mentally ran through scenarios and found himself in the right spot. "All that stuff kind of goes into my head, knowing where the runners are beforehand and thinking of the possibilities at that particular moment."

The defensive play and Russell's big bat helped preserve a victory for Cubs starter Jason Hammel, who extended a personal winning streak to five while Chicago completed a four-game season sweep of Los Angeles.

Hammel (12-5) allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two through seven shutout innings. He also had a fifth-inning hit and scored a run.

Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (4-9) departed after six innings and 102 pitches, having delivered his 11th quality start of the season and first with the Angels.

Nolasco allowed two runs on six hits, struck out six and walked one. He took his fifth loss in his past six decisions dating back to June 23, when he was still with the Minnesota Twins.

"That was a very encouraging start," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "The ball was down, for the most part (he) had command of his sinker. Really spun the ball with a couple different breaking balls, and that's when he's at his best."

Hammel has not lost since July 1, when he gave up 10 runs on nine hits in a four-plus-inning outing against the New York Mets.

"Those guys, they're pitching very well, they're playing good defense, and we didn't get too many good looks at them tonight," said Scioscia.

Cubs reliever Pedro Strop replaced Hammel to start the eighth but injured his left knee while chasing Yunel Escobar's leadoff grounder down the third base line. Strop was helped off the field and replaced by left-hander Travis Wood.

Strop is expected to have an MRI performed Thursday.

Escobar reached first and advanced to third on Kole Calhoun's double to center off Wood, who was immediately replaced by right-hander Carl Edwards Jr.

Escobar then scored on Albert Pujols' one-out sacrifice grounder to second. With Calhoun at third representing the potential tying run, Edwards got Simmons to ground out to Russell to escape more damage.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he was impressed with how Edwards kept it simple.

"When he came out to the mound, I said, 'Don't worry about the runners, just go after the hitters,'" Maddon said. "Giving up one run there is fine, but not to give up two.

"And then Addison's home run, that means a lot. That takes a lot of momentum away from them and gives you more momentum going into the last inning. And you get Aroldis (Chapman) out there to complete the job."

Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for his 24th save and fourth with the Cubs since arriving in a late July trade.

The Cubs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third. Kris Bryant doubled to the left field wall and scored on Anthony Rizzo's bouncer into short right that Angels second baseman Gregorio Petit had trouble getting a glove on.

In the fourth, Los Angeles had Mike Trout at third and Simmons at second after a two-out double steal, and Hammel walked Geovany Soto on a full count to load the bases.

Nolasco followed with a weak tap in front of the plate and was thrown out by catcher Willson Contreras.

The Cubs made it 2-0 in the fifth as Hammel singled to right, reached second on a wild pitch and scored when as Dexter Fowler bounced a one-out double down the left field line.

NOTES: Los Angeles moves on to a four-game series at the Cleveland Indians beginning Thursday as RHP Corey Kluber (11-8, 3.22 ERA) faces Indians RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-7, 5.27). The Indians have beaten the Angels in five of the past six meetings. ... Chicago's homestand continues with a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Thursday followed by four games with the Milwaukee Brewers, including a split doubleheader Tuesday to make up an April 27 rainout. ... The Cubs send LHP Jon Lester (11-5, 3.07 ERA) against Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (10-7, 3.29) in the Thursday series opener. ... INF Tommy La Stella remained on the Cubs' inactive list on Wednesday. It has been 12 days since he was assigned to Triple-A Iowa and failed to report.