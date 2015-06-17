Preview: Angels at Diamondbacks

The stars are shining bright for the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks as their four-game series shifts to Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday for the first of two contests. Albert Pujols leads the American League with 19 home runs and is a blistering 25-for-68 with 11 home runs and 18 RBIs his last 18 contests after his two-run blast — the 539th of his career — lifted Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory Tuesday and a split of the two-game set at Angel Stadium.

Los Angeles also has a hot hitter in reigning American League MVP Mike Trout, who is 14-for-38 with four home runs, eight RBIs and eight runs scored in his last 10 games. Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the majors in hitting (.361) and on-base percentage (.481), has reached base safely in 26 straight contests and is 13-for-23 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last six games. Both teams loom as contenders in their respective divisions as the Angels trail Houston by 4 1/2 games in the AL West while the Diamondbacks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, are 5 1/2 back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Arizona’s Chase Anderson, who leads the majors in no-decisions with nine, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last start and opposes Hector Santiago.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-3, 2.59 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (2-1, 2.82)

Santiago received a no-decision after yielding two solo home runs among seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-4 victory over Oakland on June 12 and has allowed four homers in his last two turns since permitting six in his first 10 starts of the season. The 27-year-old New Jersey native pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in an 8-2 loss at Yankee Stadium on June 6. Santiago, who hasn’t earned a decision since yielding three hits and striking out seven in a season-high 7 1/3 innings of a 2-0 victory over Detroit on May 29, makes his first start against Arizona.

Anderson, who has never faced Los Angeles, improved to 2-0 over his last eight starts after permitting one hit in seven innings of a 1-0 victory at San Francisco on Friday. '‘You could see him with a good focus out there, taking deep breaths, just concentrating on every pitch,‘’ Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale told reporters about the 27-year-old Texan. Anderson has allowed one or zero runs in seven of his 12 turns and more than three only twice, but Arizona is 4-8 in his starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RHP Huston Street, who is second in the AL with 20 saves, leads the majors in save conversion percentage since 2011 at 92.4 percent and needs five saves to become the 27th player to reach 300.

2. Pujols on Tuesday moved down one spot in the order and batted cleanup for the first time since 2010 while Trout went from second to third as manager Mike Scioscia attempts to ignite an offense that had scored five runs in its previous three contests.

3. Trout has 18 home runs, tied for second in the AL with New York’s Mark Teixeira and Seattle’s Nelson Cruz.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Angels 2