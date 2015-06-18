Preview: Angels at Diamondbacks

Paul Goldschmidt looks to continue his hitting tear when the Arizona Diamondbacks conclude a string of four straight games against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The slugging first baseman homered among two hits in Arizona’s 3-2 win on Wednesday and is 15-for-27 with three homers over the last seven games.

Goldschmidt leads the majors with a .363 batting average and has reached base in 27 consecutive games while helping the Diamondbacks win five of their past six games. His 19 homers are fourth-most in the National League and he ranks second in the majors with 54 RBIs. Los Angeles had 11 hits in Wednesday’s loss but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position while losing for the third time in four games. The third-place Angels (33-33) are sitting at .500 in the American League West and trail first-place Houston by 5 1/2 games.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (4-5, 3.60 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Allen Webster (1-0, 3.18)

Wilson was terrific on Saturday as he blanked Oakland on two hits over seven innings. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and marked the second time in four outings that he allowed just two hits during a start. Wilson, who has never started against Arizona, is 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA in six road turns this season.

Webster picked up a victory in his first start with the Diamondbacks when he pitched well against San Francisco last Saturday. He gave up two runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings upon being recalled when Arizona shifted Josh Collmenter to the bullpen. Webster was 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts against the Angels when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels C Chris Iannetta had two hits on Wednesday after entering the contest 1-for-19 in June.

2. Arizona OF/3B Yasmany Tomas had three hits -- including the first triple of his career -- during Wednesday’s victory.

3. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar was hitless in five at-bats on Wednesday and is 1-for-27 over the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Diamondbacks 1