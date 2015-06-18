Angels 7, Diamondbacks 1

PHOENIX -- Mike Trout had two hits and an RBI triple and left-hander C.J. Wilson struck out a season-high nine in eight innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Chase Field.

Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotello and shortstop Taylor Featherston hit bases-empty homers in the second inning and Giavotello opened a five-run sixth with a single against right-hander Allen Webster (1-1).

Trout drove in the first run of the inning with his triple. After two walks loaded the bases, right fielder Efren Navarro hit a two-run single to right off reliever Josh Collmenter to make it 5-1.

Catcher Carlos Perez followed with a two-run double to get the Angels (34-33) back above .500. They had lost three of four and nine of 14.

Wilson (5-5) gave up eight hits but pitched to more than four batters in an inning only once in his second straight quality start after giving up 11 earned runs in 13 innings in his previous two outings.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed and left fielder David Peralta had a single and double apiece and combined for Arizona’s only run in the fifth inning, when Peralta doubled with two outs and scored on Ahmed’s double.

Third baseman Aaron Hill also had two hits for the Diamondbacks (32-34), who failed in their eighth chance to return to .500 for the first time since April 24 when they were 8-8.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, snapping a a streak of 27 straight games reaching base via hit or walk.

Webster was charged with six runs in 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and five walks. He struck out four.

Featherson’s homer was the first of his career.

NOTES: Angels 1B Albert Pujols hit the first of his 539 home runs at Chase Field (then called Bank One Ballpark) in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 12-9 victory over Arizona on April 6, 2001. It was the fourth game of his career. Pujols had seven hits, including a double off LHP Randy Johnson, and eight RBIs in that three-game series. ... RHP Allen Webster made his home debut in his second start with Arizona. Webster beat San Francisco on June 13, the day he was recalled from Triple-A Reno. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar did not start while in a 1-for-27 slump that has dropped his batting average from .271 to .246. Taylor Featherston started at shortstop, and 2B Johnny Giavotella hit leadoff.