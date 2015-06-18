Anderson, D-backs hold off Angels

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Chase Anderson is the Arizona Diamondbacks’ best starting pitcher this season, an All-Star candidate even though poor run support is skewing his record. He pitched through that issue Wednesday.

Anderson gave up two runs in six innings while winning his third straight decision, leading the Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field.

He has given up more than two runs in only three of his 13 starts, but the Diamondbacks are averaging only 2.69 runs when he is on the mound this season, second lowest among NL qualifiers.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (want the win),” Anderson said. “It feels good obviously. But as long as the team gets the win, that’s all I care about. We want to keep it rolling.”

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, including his 19th home run that helped Arizona take a 3-0 lead. Anderson and the bullpen made it stand up as the Diamondbacks (32-33) won for the fifth time in six games.

Arizona starting pitchers are 5-1 with a 1.36 ERA in that stretch. Anderson (3-1) did not give up a hit until the fourth inning.

“You see one guy go out there and throw seven shutout innings, and you kinda want to go out and do the same thing,” said Anderson, who has a 2.84 ERA. “We’re feeding off each other. As a starting staff, you take pride in that. You want to go six-plus innings. That should be the benchmark for every starting pitcher. It’s good to have that healthy competition.”

Catcher Welington Castillo had two hits and a homer, and right fielder Yasmany Tomas added three hits, including his first triple, plus an RBI. Arizona finished with 10 hits.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun, catcher Chris Iannetta and left fielder Matt Joyce had two hits apiece for the Angels (33-33), who have lost three of four and nine of 14.

The Angels, who had 11 hits, went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They scored on a double play in the fifth inning and a groundout by first baseman Albert Pujols in the sixth.

They left runners on first and third with one out in the sixth inning, second and third with no outs in the seventh and a runner on third with two outs in the eighth.

Daniel Hudson got out of the seventh and eighth innings, and right-hander Brad Ziegler recorded his ninth save.

“Offensively, we did a lot of good things,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “The one bump in the road tonight was hitting with runners in scoring position. For the most part, we pressured them a lot. We just couldn’t get either the hit or contact we needed at the right time to at least get a run across.”

Iannetta singled to open the Angels’ seventh, and pinch hitter Efren Navarro followed with a double to the gap in right-center field. Iannetta would have scored easily to tie the game at 3, but the ball bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double.

The runners did not move, and Hudson got center fielder Mike Trout to ground out to third base to end the inning.

“We wanted Hudson on him,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s our best guy in that situation. We had him in the right spot, and he came through for us. That was huge tonight.”

Angels left-hander Hector Santiago (4-4) gave up three runs and struck out nine in five-plus innings, giving up Goldschmidt’s homer with two outs in the first inning.

“There is no doubt, up, down, in, out, he covers everything,” Santiago said of Goldschmidt. “He is a very smart hitter, very patient and he hits your mistakes.”

Goldschmidt is leading the majors with a .363 batting average. He has reached base in 27 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

“Goldy does Goldy things,” Anderson said.

NOTES: The Angels are 100-59 in interleague games since 2007, the best record in the majors. The Angels and Diamondbacks split two games in Anaheim on Monday and Tuesday before resuming the series in Arizona. ... Angels 3B David Freese hit his 14th homer Tuesday, tying his 2014 total. His 10 homers before the All-Star break are the most for an Angels third baseman since Troy Glaus hit 11 in 2004. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley (shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday in preparation for a rehab assignment. He will make at least one rehab start before being re-evaluated, manager Chip Hale said. ... Hale and Golden State coach Steve Kerr exchanged texts Wednesday morning after the Warriors won the NBA title on Tuesday night. Kerr and Hale were contemporaries at the University of Arizona in the mid-1980s and two of the most accomplished athletes in school history. “Very happy for him,” said Hale, who grew up in the Bay Area. “Grew up a Warriors fan. It’s really cool to see (the title) go back to the Bay.”