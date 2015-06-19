Wilson pitches Angels past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- The only beef Los Angles Angels manager Mike Scioscia had with left-hander C.J. Wilson on Thursday was his baserunning.

Wilson struck out a season-high nine in eight innings during the Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, but his headfirst slide into second base while unsuccessfully attempting to stretch a fifth-inning single left his manager wondering.

”I told him great pitching, good hitting and (expletive) baserunning,“ Scoiscia said. ”Those kind of slides are the slides that end pitchers’ careers.

“He knew what he was trying to do, and he was athletic enough to accomplish it, but it’s still something that you cringe at when you see a pitcher doing it.”

Wilson (5-5) gave up eight hits and one run. He pitched to as many as five batters in an inning only once, when the Diamondbacks hit back-to-back doubles with outs in the fifth inning to cut their deficit to 2-1.

Center fielder Mike Trout had two hits, including an RBI triple off right-hander Allen Webster (1-1) in the Angels’ five-run sixth inning, when left fielder Efren Navarro and catcher Carlos Perez drove in two runs apiece.

Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotella and shortstop Taylor Featherston hit bases-empty homers in the third inning to help the Angels (34-33) move back above .500. Los Angeles had lost three of four and nine of 14.

Wilson made his second consecutive quality start after giving up 11 earned runs in 13 innings in his previous two outings. He struck out Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt three times. Goldschmidt finished 0-for-4, snapping a streak of 27 games in which he reached base via hit or walk.

“He wants to hit, he’s a great hitter, I just got him to chase a couple of pitches today,” said Wilson, whose ERA dropped to 3.39. “I don’t think he is going to do that every often. I just mixed. I think he saw pretty much everything today.”

Wilson said he felt getting to second on his single to right-center field was a smart play, in that he would get into scoring position. The throw from right fielder Yasmany Tomas beat Wilson to second as he skidded to second base, then past it.

”I was going to challenge them right there,“ Wilson said. ”I tried to do a Mike Trout turbo slide into second, but he just nicked me on the elbow. It’s fun. If you are a bad athlete, then you are not going to try something like that.

“I‘m a good athlete, so every time I get on base I am going to try to advance on a ground ball or a wild pitch or break up a double play. That’s the way I’ve always played. I‘m not going to concede any effort level when I am out there. I got a hit and struck out their pitcher twice, so that was a plus-three for me on the hockey plus-minus ratio. I feel like that is a good day.”

With the Angels leading 2-1, Giavotella opened the sixth inning with a single and scored on Trout’s triple. After two walks loaded the bases, Navarro hit a two-run single, and Perez followed with a two-run double, both off reliever Josh Collmenter.

Third baseman Aaron Hill had two hits for the Diamondbacks (32-34), who failed in their eighth chance to return to .500 since April 24. They last were at the break-even point when they were 8-8.

“I don’t think anybody is thinking about that,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We just didn’t play well enough today, and they did.”

Webster was charged with six runs in 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and five walks. He struck out four.

“My stuff was there today,” Webster said. “It’s just I left a few fastballs up.”

Featherston’s third-inning homer was the first of his career, and he received the silent treatment when he got into the dugout before being surrounded by his teammates.

“That’s just part of it, a rite of passage kind of deal,” Featherston said. “I loved it.”

NOTES: Angels 1B Albert Pujols hit the first of his 539 home runs at Chase Field (then called Bank One Ballpark) in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 12-9 victory over Arizona on April 6, 2001. It was the fourth game of his career. Pujols had seven hits, including a double off LHP Randy Johnson, and eight RBIs in that three-game series. ... RHP Allen Webster made his home debut in his second start with Arizona. Webster beat San Francisco on June 13, the day he was recalled from Triple-A Reno. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar did not play while in a 1-for-27 slump that has dropped his batting average from .271 to .246. Taylor Featherston started at shortstop, and 2B Johnny Giavotella hit leadoff.