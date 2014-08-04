Preview: Angels at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels look to slow down hot-hitting Matt Kemp on Monday when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the start of a two-game set. The Angels have won seven of their last 10 to pull within a game of first-place Oakland in the American League West, while the Dodgers lead second-place San Francisco by 2 1/2 games. Kemp has homered in five of the last six games for the Dodgers, who lost two of three to the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.

The Angels’ bullpen has been solidified by the addition of closer Huston Street, who has six saves while tossing six scoreless frames since being acquired from San Diego. The Dodgers bullpen has also improved in recent weeks as closer Kenley Jansen has allowed just one run over his last 15 appearances and setup men J.P. Howell and Brian Wilson continue to earn more trust from manager Don Mattingly. Los Angeles is hoping to have A.J. Ellis available for Monday’s series opener after the catcher missed the last two games with right knee soreness.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Angels), SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (11-4, 2.74 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (12-6, 2.65)

Richards lost his second straight start following a seven-game winning streak last Wednesday when he allowed four runs over seven innings against Baltimore. The 26-year-old has yielded eight runs in 13 innings over his last two outings after allowing nine runs in 64 2/3 innings over his previous nine starts. Richards has gone 1-0 with a 0.47 ERA in three interleague starts this season.

Greinke has been dominant at Dodger Stadium since joining the team last season, going 14-3 with a 2.27 ERA in 23 home starts. The two-time All-Star recorded a season-high 13 strikeouts against Atlanta last Wednesday, when he allowed one run and issued one walk over eight innings. Greinke is 1-4 with a 4.10 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Angels, including two complete games.

WALK-OFFS

1. The series continues with two games at Angel Stadium starting Wednesday.

2. The Angels are 15-7 in their last 22 games against the Dodgers.

3. Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon leads the majors in both steals (51) and triples (10).

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Angels 3