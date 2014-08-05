Preview: Angels at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw aims to maintain his run of dominance when he puts a personal 10-game winning streak on the line Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Kershaw has thrown four complete games in his last eight starts, including a gem against Atlanta on Thursday, when he let up a run and struck out nine in a 2-1 victory. The National League Pitcher of the Month for June and July has yielded only three runs in 41 frames over his last four home outings.

Although he rarely needs much run support, Kershaw will hope for a bit more than the Dodgers could muster in a 5-0 loss in Monday’s series opener. The Angels got a home run from Josh Hamilton and a five-hit shutout from Garrett Richards to win for the 13th time in their last 20 games at Dodger Stadium. The victory kept the Angels one game behind first-place Oakland in the American League West, while the Dodgers saw their lead in the N.L. West reduced to 1 1/2 games over San Francisco.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Angels), SNET (Dodgers)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-7, 3.76 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 1.71)

Santiago has allowed only one run in 15 innings over his last four appearances, two of which have been out of the bullpen. He is 1-7 with a 4.16 ERA in 14 starts, limiting opponents to 65 hits in 71 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old, who owns a 2.75 ERA in 11 career interleague contests (four starts), has thrown just 1 1/3 innings in his career versus the Dodgers.

Kershaw entered the series leading the National League in ERA, WHIP (0.82), strikeouts per nine innings (11.13) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.00), which is nearly twice that of second-place Jordan Zimmermann (5.76) of Washington. He has 104 strikeouts against only eight walks since the beginning of June. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA in five career starts against the Angels, surrendering seven runs (six earned) in six frames in his previous encounter in 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols is 8-for-18 with five walks against Kershaw.

2. The Dodgers are 16-8 at home since June 13.

3. Angels SS Erick Aybar is batting .352 in interleague play since 2012.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Angels 3