Preview: Angels at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw takes a 29-inning scoreless streak into Friday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, who have lost six of their last seven to fall two games behind first-place Houston in the AL West. Kershaw had Wednesday’s scheduled start pushed back due to hip soreness, but the three-time Cy Young award winner has been cleared for the Freeway Series.

The Dodgers plunged into the trade market on Thursday’s off-day by acquiring relievers Luis Avilan and Jim Johnson along with starting pitchers Mat Latos and Alex Wood while dealing minor-league infielder Hector Olivera to Atlanta. Johnson recorded nine saves for the Braves and should help strengthen a bullpen that has struggled in front of closer Kenley Jansen. While the Dodgers hold a half-game lead over San Francisco in the NL West, the Angels are staring up at a Houston team that added ace Scott Kazmir and outfielder Carlos Gomez in the past week. Los Angeles star center fielder Mike Trout returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games due to inflammation in his left wrist and went 0-for-3 in a 3-0 loss to the Astros.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-4, 2.43 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 2.51)

Santiago is 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA over his last six starts but saw his streak of five outings with one or fewer runs allowed come to an end last Saturday. The first-time All-Star received a no-decision against Texas after yielding four runs (three earned) over five innings. Santiago owns a 4.05 ERA in two career games (one start) against the Dodgers, and he’s 1-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 16 career interleague games – including nine starts.

Kershaw posted his third straight victory last Thursday with a dominating effort against the Mets, who were held to three hits in nine scoreless innings. The Texas native has gone 3-0 with a 0.27 ERA and 45 strikeouts against two walks in four starts this month. Kershaw, who leads the majors with 185 strikeouts, owns a 2-2 mark and 3.76 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Latos, acquired from Miami, is expected to make his Dodgers’ debut in Sunday’s series finale.

2. The Angels optioned RHP Mike Morin to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled RHP Cory Rasmus.

3. The Dodgers designated OF Chris Heisey, RHP Chin-Hui Tsao, RHP Brandon Beachy and 1B Michael Morse for assignment.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Angels 1