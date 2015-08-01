Preview: Angels at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to send Clayton Kershaw to the mound Saturday as they continue the Freeway Series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels, who have lost four straight and seven of their last eight. Kershaw was scratched for the second time this week Friday due to hip soreness, but the ace insists he’ll be ready for Saturday’s start.

The Dodgers recorded their fourth straight win over the Angels on Friday despite the absence of third baseman Justin Turner, who was placed on the disabled list earlier in the day with a skin infection on his right thigh. Alberto Callaspo will share time at third while Turner is out with rookie Alex Guerrero, who homered Friday for the first time since June 2. The Angels enter Saturday’s action two games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and need more production from the bottom of their order. Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout were a combined 6-for-8 in Friday’s 5-3 loss while the rest of the lineup was 0-for-24 with nine strikeouts – including three by Albert Pujols.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports West (Angels), SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Andrew Heaney (5-0, 1.79 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 2.51)

Heaney has thrown at least six innings and allowed fewer than three runs in all six of his starts this season, and the Angels have won all six outings. The 24-year-old remained unbeaten after holding Texas to two runs over six frames Sunday. Left-handed batters are hitting .207 against Heaney, who boasts a 31-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has allowed just three home runs in 40 1/3 innings.

Kershaw extended his scoreless streak to 29 innings July 23, when he posted his third straight victory by limiting the Mets to three hits over nine frames. The Texas native was 3-0 with a 0.27 ERA and 45 strikeouts against two walks in four starts in July. Pujols is 9-for-20 against Kershaw, who is 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. New Dodgers LHP Alex Wood is scheduled to make his debut Tuesday against Philadelphia.

2. The Angels placed LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list and plan to recall RHP Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Salt Lake City to start Sunday’s series finale.

3. The Dodgers optioned RHP Mike Bolsinger and RHP Zach Lee to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Angels 1